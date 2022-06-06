Crews continued their cleanup work on Monday following the 17-car Union Pacific derailment that bisected the Shiner community on Friday.

Union Pacific Railroad crews will remain in the community of 2,000 residents “to continue remediation of the area,” said Egon Barthels, head of the Lavaca County Office of Emergency Management.

Union Pacific officials said the cause of the derailment remained under investigation on Monday. So far, the company has released little information on the derailment and its investigation.

Gallery: Shiner train derailment investigated

No one was injured but tons of coal spilled in Shiner when 17 Union Pacific train cars derailed over the weekend.

Previously, officials from the rail company said the derailed cars had been removed from the right of way and the track was repaired and reopened to traffic early Sunday morning.

They continued clean up on Monday with no time frame for completion.

Friday evening, 17 rail cars left the tracks, dumping tons of coal along the sides of the track. No one was injured, but the city was bisected for half a day as workers tried to right rail cars and clear debris. By Saturday, several roads were passable.

Shiner train derailment
Wreckage from a train derailment Friday in Shiner Saturday morning.

The derailed cars could be seen on Saturday twisted and warped like aluminum cans that had been torn in half. Mounds of coal littered the ground as if it were back at the mine.

In a prepared statement, Barthels said some intermittent road closures will continue so heavy equipment could remove debris from overturned rail cars. These include Sixth Street from Avenue C to Avenue G.

In addition, Union Pacific crews will continue to work on signal reconstruction at the U.S. 90 ALT Avenue E railroad crossing.

Shiner train derailment
Union Pacific crews work to clear a rail line in Shiner Saturday after a train derailment Friday.

Barthels said information would be updated at Facebook.com/LavacaOEM.

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.