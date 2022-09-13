An 18-year-old man was injured and three people were detained in a Victoria shooting on Tuesday evening.
Details were still sketchy on Tuesday evening, but Victoria police near the shooting’s location said there was no ongoing danger to the public.
At 5:10 p.m., police were dispatched to a home in the 3100 block of Cedar Street near East Red River Street, where the shooting was reported, said Senior Police Officer David Brogger, department spokesman.
The injured man was shot inside the home, he said. On the street, a home at 3108 Cedar St. was blocked with yellow police tape. Outside, a department official was taking photographs of the home.
Police had taken into custody all three people who fled the home within 16 minutes of the shooting being reported, Brogger said.
Two of the people who ran from the home were found at the University of Houston-Victoria Commons, 3006 N. Ben Wilson St. That building houses the university’s library, a food court, student recreation areas and other amenities.
According to the UHV’s website, the commons is open until 10 p.m.
The top of at least one of the university’s buildings is visible from the location where the shooting occurred.
The third person was detained in the 3300 block of Cedar Street.
The injured man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, but police did not comment on the severity of his injuries.
Neither the identities of the victim nor of those detained were disclosed by authorities.
Bystanders near the shooting declined to comment.
This is a developing story, and details will be added to this story as they become available.