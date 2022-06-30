A man was injured Thursday afternoon in a Victoria shooting, which police said was an isolated incident.

About 1:15 p.m., a shooting was reported in the 2200 block of North Ben Jordan Street, said Lauren Meaux, a Victoria Police Department spokesperson.

Three people were detained, police said hours later.

At a convenience store on that block, a manager said the shooting occurred there. The manager declined to give their name for fear of retaliation.

The store's glass doors had two bullet holes. At nearby Summerstone Apartments, 2107 N. Ben Jordan St., yellow police tape encircled two apartment units. Hours after the shooting was reported, numerous officers were at the apartment complex.

Numerous people who said they were witnesses of the shooting declined to be quoted, saying they also feared retaliation.

The injured man was taken to a local hospital, which police declined to identify for fear of retaliation.

Additional details, including the injured man's identity and the motive for the shooting, remained unavailable Thursday afternoon.

Please check back here for details. This story will be updated as they become available.

In May 2020, Summerstone Apartments, was the location of another shooting that injured a teenager.

In 2017, a woman was fatally stabbed at the apartment, and police identified her boyfriend as a suspect.