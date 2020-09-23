A cluster of COVID-19 cases among Victoria West High School’s football team halted its Friday-night, season-opening game against Boerne Champion.
At least 10 players have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and will be required to quarantine for at least 14 days, Superintendent Quintin Shepherd said on Wednesday.
Several other players who came in close contact with them will also have to quarantine for that time.
No coaches or staff on the team have tested positive.
After learning about the infected students, the district contacted the Victoria County Health Department to come in and do contact tracing to limit the spread of the disease, Shepherd said.
The number of infected players and students continue fluctuate, and Shepherd would not give specific case numbers because of the fluidity of the situation.
“The situation continues to evolve,” Shepherd said.
District officials canceled Friday’s game because the number of infected students surpassed 20% of the team. The average football team has 50 players, Shepherd said.
“If you test positive, you go into quarantine,” said VISD Athletic Director Spencer Gantt. “Then, we do the close-contact tracing. Anybody who is determined (to be) close contact also has to go into quarantine.”
The athletes who tested positive likely didn’t contract the virus through game play. The students likely contracted the virus outside of the athletics program in places such as the lunch room and public or private gatherings, Shepherd said.
Student athletes are required to wear masks when they are not playing or practicing, according to theUniversity Interscholastic League. If a student is on the sidelines, he or she must wear and mask and social distance.
“It’s the stuff you do when you're not playing that makes all the difference in the world,” Shepherd said.
All employees, parents, visitors and students 10 years or older must wear a face covering when they attend a UIL event, according to UIL’s COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Guidelines, which was updated on Sept. 1.
“The more we continue to adhere to our social distancing guidelines, the safer everyone is,” Shepherd said. “I feel comfortable with the guidelines we have in place.”
In the classroom, students outside of the football team came in close contact with the players. Those students also will have to quarantine, Shepherd said.
“We’re going to take it one step at a time,” he said.
West head football coach Courtney Boyce refused to comment on the number of positive tests.
“It’s a big disappointment for the kids,” Boyce said, “They’ve been working really hard and it’s tough. This is just something we’re going to have to move forward from.”
Fans who purchased tickets for Friday night’s game may contact the VISD Athletic Office for a refund.
The West junior varsity and freshman teams practice separately from the varsity, he said.
As a result, the West junior varsity game scheduled for Wednesday and the freshman game Thursday were expected to be played.
Victoria West senior Jayden Shilling hates that Friday’s game was canceled. Jayden, 17, is the lead drum major for the West band.
“I’m heartbroken that we are out on our first game already,” Jayden said. “It’s sad to see us lose another part of our season in the first game.”
Band and football, he said, go hand-in-hand this season. This year, the band does will not travel because of COVID-19 concerns for competition or away football games, which means they had five total games to play. Now, they have four.
“We support the football team. When they lose out, we lose out,” Shilling said. “Their season is our season.”
Gantt was unsure whether the Warriors would be able to play their District 15-5A, Division I opener scheduled for Oct. 2 at Corpus Christi Flour Bluff. The game remains scheduled at this time.
Gantt plans to contact the district executive committee to discuss possible scenarios for next week’s game.
“If we don’t get to play next week,” Gantt said, “we have built-in at the end of the season a date for make-up (games) or to replay a game that could not have been played.”
Gantt said Victoria East’s season opener at San Antonio Southwest Legacy will be played as scheduled.
This may not be the last time a COVID cluster pops up in school activities, Shepherd said.
“This is indicative of what we can expect from the remainder of the pandemic,” he said. “It’s unreasonable to expect we can stop these things from happening.
