There is no question that Rose Marie Garcia killed her husband of 40 years by shooting him June 10, 2019. She pleaded guilty Monday to that charge and to disposing of his body under a pile of rubbish in a shallow ravine behind their trailer home.
What is in question is why she killed him. Was it sudden passion, as suggested by defense attorney Keith Weiser, or with intent and “gruesome” as the state put forth during opening statements? The reason, as decided by the jury, will determine the severity of her punishment during court this week.
Garcia, 56, was arrested June 20, 2019, the same day her husband, Mario Garcia Sr., 59, was found dead behind their home at 1053 Beck Road West.
The couple has six adult children together. The children are bitterly divided over the case, they have said, and sat separately in the courtroom.
The youngest of the couple’s four sons, Jaime Garcia, testified Monday. He found his father’s body June 20, 2019, two days after his mother and youngest sister reported the father missing, according to testimony.
He called the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office June 18, 2019, and asked them to check on his father. Deputy David Parma was dispatched to the home but found it abandoned, he said in court.
Nothing seemed out of the ordinary, Parma said, except that a “pony” suddenly came out the tree line toward him and spooked him. Parma said it was dark and he had to use his flashlight.
Garcia testified his mother was an abusive woman while he was growing up, saying she beat him and his siblings, using whatever was available to hit them.
“She used whatever was close by. It could be a two-by-four or a bat,” Garcia said in court.
He said his father was afraid of his mother, whom he said was controlling, jealous and threatening.
“He said he was afraid she was going to kill him. Cut his head off,” Garcia testified.
When Garcia hadn’t heard from his father after a couple weeks, he decided to go to his parent’s property and look for him. His mother was in Edna with his sister at the time and had said his father was “running cocaine to Louisiana for $10,000.”
His mother tried to talk him into going to Edna and not to the property in Victoria, Garcia said, calling and texting him many times while he was on his way.
Garcia, his wife and three of their children drove from their home in Odessa. When he arrived on the property, he noticed his dad’s horse, Red, was acting strangely, “hoofing at the ground” and snorting, he testified.
He talked to the horse, trying to sooth it, but it “acted out of character.” The horse led him to the pile of rubble, he said.
The first thing he noticed was a white powdery substance all around the rubbish, which, he testified, he later learned was carpet freshener his mother had sprinkled in the area, along with gasoline, to disguise the odor of decay.
Then, on closer inspection, he testified while weeping, he saw his dad’s leg and toes sticking out from under the pile. He said they had a “charred” color.
He ran back to his wife and children. His wife met him outside of their vehicle and he told her what he’d found.
She went back to the pile with him and saw the leg and foot as well and called 911.
The state played the 911 tape in court. Garcia’s wife, Jada Flores, talked to the sheriff’s office dispatch. On the tape, Flores cried and screamed to dispatch about what they’d found.
In cross-examination, Weiser asked Garcia why he never reported the threats his father said his mother made against his life.
“Nobody’s ever going to think their mother is capable of that,” Garcia said.
Years earlier, according to evidence presented Monday, while the couple was living and working in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, Sioux City police were called to their residence for a domestic disturbance.
Garcia testified his father told him his mother had pulled a gun on him that day, Nov. 12, 2015.
The defense, however, presented the police report, which said Rose Marie Garcia had threatened to kill herself with the gun, not her husband.
Weiser also said she had wanted Jaime Garcia to come to Edna so she could confess to him, not to keep him from discovering the body. She confessed that day to one of her daughters, according to testimony.
Testimony in the case will continue 8 a.m. Tuesday.
District Court Judge Eli Garza accepted her guilty pleas.
The punishment phase of the case is expected to last through Thursday.
”She is still entitled to have a jury of her peers weigh in on what her punishment should be,” District Attorney Constance Filley Johnson said on Monday.