Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller declared a local disaster for Victoria County on Tuesday afternoon, limiting sales and of fireworks for a week to lessen the possibility of fires igniting as a lingering drought impacts the region.

Zeller said because the county "is under imminent threat of severe damage, injury or loss of life or property" due to the "exceptional drought conditions," he was declaring a local state of disaster. The declaration will remain in effect at least seven days and could be extended by the Victoria County Commissioners Court.

The declaration states the sale, use and discharge of fireworks within unincorporated Victoria County poses a serious threat. There will be no fireworks allowed at Patriot Park on the evening of July 4, either, Zeller said. But the city of Victoria is still scheduled to hold a fireworks display at the Victoria Community Center.

"With this declaration and emergency order, we're doing all the steps we can to prevent anything dangerous from happening," Zeller told the Victoria Advocate. "It will be a law enforcement effort between the Sheriffs Office and Fire Marshal after that. I think we're doing all we can do."

Since fireworks vendors weren't supposed to sell items until June 24, this would outlaw the sale of fireworks in the unincorporated county. Anyone violating the prohibition of sale, use and discharge of fireworks in unincorporated Victoria County can be charged with a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine up to $500. Originally, vendors were allowed to sell fireworks from June 24 to July 4.

Extended forecasts from the National Weather Service give little chance of rain in the coming weeks. With the hot temperatures, dry winds and lack of precipitation, extreme fire conditions have been created in the county, Zeller said. In addition, the state Fire Marshal's Office uses the Keetch-Byram Dought Index and Victoria County scored a 700 on the index, which has a maximum level of 800.

“Our number of fires in the county is on the rise, with recent grass fires around Inez and Nursery, and along Highway 59. I’ve had lengthy conversations and listened closely to local law enforcement, our emergency management team, the county fire marshal and Victoria fire chief and a number of others," Zeller said. "Based on their advice and expertise, I believe it is prudent to issue a declaration of local disaster due to worsening drought conditions and the rapidly growing potential for wildfires throughout our county.”

This declaration bans the use of fireworks in areas of the county that are outside Victoria city limits.

"This is the right step to take," Zeller told the Advocate. "It's as dry as a bone. It's a tinderbox out there. It's not only a possibility; It's a strong likelihood."