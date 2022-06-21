County Judge Ben Zeller declared a local disaster for Victoria County on Tuesday afternoon, limiting sales of fireworks for a week to lessen the possibility of fires as a lingering drought impacts the region.

Because the county "is under imminent threat of severe damage, injury or loss of life or property" due to the "exceptional drought conditions," Zeller said he was declaring a local state of disaster. The declaration will remain in effect at least seven days and could be extended by the Victoria County Commissioners Court.

The declaration states the sale, use and discharge of fireworks within unincorporated parts of Victoria County pose a serious threat. There will be no fireworks allowed at Patriot Park on the evening of July 4 either, Zeller said. But the city of Victoria is still scheduled to hold a fireworks display at the Victoria Community Center.

Victoria city ordinances prohibit the use of fireworks by residents inside city limits.

"With this declaration and emergency order, we're doing all the steps we can to prevent anything dangerous from happening," Zeller said to the Victoria Advocate. "It will be a law enforcement effort between the sheriff's office and fire marshal after that. I think we're doing all we can do."

Since fireworks vendors weren't supposed to sell items until Friday, this would outlaw the sale of fireworks in the county. Anyone violating the prohibition of sale, use and discharge of fireworks in Victoria County can be charged with a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine up to $500. Originally, vendors were allowed to sell fireworks from June 24 to July 4.

Extended forecasts from the National Weather Service give little chance of rain in the coming weeks. With the hot temperatures, dry winds and lack of precipitation, extreme fire conditions have been created in the county, Zeller said. In addition, the State Fire Marshal's office uses the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, and Victoria County scored a 700 on the index, which has a maximum level of 800.

Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo said earlier that area fire departments will put dishwashing detergent in their water tanks because it better penetrates the ground, keeping the heat down in the soil and preventing water from evaporating as rapidly. There is no outdoor burning allowed unless it is in a burn barrel that is closely monitored.

Regarding July 4 fireworks, Castillo told commissioners on Monday it would be better to wait until New Year's Eve for any fireworks displays, because by then the county might receive enough rainfall to keep the ground moist.

"The best thing to do would be wait until next season or New Year's Eve," Castillo said. "We just didn't get any rain."

Victoria County Sheriff Justin Marr said people need to be responsible because the county currently does not have enough resources to deal with fires.

"We're dealing with everything that comes our way," Marr said. "We're in a severe drought situation, so pray for rain."

“Our number of fires in the county is on the rise, with recent grass fires around Inez and Nursery, and along Highway 59. I’ve had lengthy conversations and listened closely to local law enforcement, our emergency management team, the county fire marshal and Victoria fire chief and a number of others," Zeller said. "Based on their advice and expertise, I believe it is prudent to issue a declaration of local disaster due to worsening drought conditions and the rapidly growing potential for wildfires throughout our county.”

This declaration bans the use of fireworks in areas of the county that are outside Victoria city limits.

"This is the right step to take," Zeller told the Advocate. "It's as dry as a bone. It's a tinderbox out there. It's not only a possibility. It's a strong likelihood."