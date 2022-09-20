Victoria College's board of trustees unanimously extended the college president's contract during their meeting Monday afternoon, meaning Jennifer Kent will remain at the head of the college until at least 2025.
The board also gave Kent a raise in line with the experience she's built as the college's leader, bumping her total annual compensation to $245,118.
"Over the last two years, you have more than proven yourself capable of being a very strong leader, a very strong ambassador of the college, not just here in our community but statewide, and I think lots of people have taken notice of that, so we're very glad you're here," V. Bland Proctor, the board's chair, said to Kent during the meeting.
Kent took the reins of Victoria College in August 2020 as the college's sixth president.
Earlier in the meeting, the board also nominated Proctor as the board's representative for the city of Victoria's Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Committee.
A presentation to the board from Cindy Buchholz, the college's executive vice president-chief academic officer, showed that students who attend the college's success coaching and tutoring programs are significantly more likely to stay in good academic standing, including for first-time college students.
The board also heard data showing the proportion of the college's enrollment made up of continuing education students, who are students not pursuing a degree, is increasing.
A more streamlined application process where prospective students are able to fill out the same application for any of the college's continuing education programs is making that process smoother, Buchholz told the board.