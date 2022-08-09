Victoria College's board of trustees proposed a property tax rate of 19.59 cents per $100 of taxable property value for 2022-23 during a special called meeting Monday night.
That's about a 6% decrease from the current rate of 20.76 cents per $100, making it the lowest VC property tax rate since 2015-16.
If the proposed rate is adopted, then someone in the college's taxing district who owns a home worth $200,000 would pay $391.8 in property taxes.
However, whether or not residents will actually pay less money in taxes will be determined by how much their property has increased in value, and this year's tax appraisal shows a clear rise in the area's total property value.
The total market value increased from $10.3 billion to $11.5 billion, an 11.7% increase, while the net taxable value increased from $8 billion to $8.7 billion. The college estimates it will bring in about 3.3% more in tax revenue because of new taxable property in the area.
The board will formally vote to adopt this rate after a public hearing on Aug. 15 in Room 101 of the college's Academic Building, 2200 E. Red River St.
It will go to fund about 51% of the college's $33.4 million budget, which will also be approved later in August. The rest of the budget is funded by state appropriations and tuition and fees, about 16% and 33%, respectively.
State appropriations have consistently decreased over the past decade, pushing more of the cost onto other revenue sources like taxes, tuition and grants.
This year's proposed budget currently includes a 2% cost of living adjustment and a 1.5% step increase raises for the college's employees, according to the board's discussion.
The actual cost of living increase would have come out to about to about 8%, Vice President for Administrative Services Keith Blundell said, but based on the way taxes fell the college's administration decided on a 2% increase instead.
"That's very difficult for us financially, to push an 8% cost of living increase," Blundell said.
It also includes $9.5 million to fund the college's instructional programs, $2 million for student services, including athletics, and $3.9 million for operation and maintenance costs. Overall, the college will spend about $27.3 million on its salaries and operational costs, in addition to $2.6 million on its debt.
