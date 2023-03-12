Victoria College celebrated the graduation of 58 students from its Fall 2022 Vocational Nursing Program with a pinning ceremony on Dec. 16.
The ceremony was held at the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, and the students were awarded their pins and diplomas. Joy Johnson was named valedictorian and Jessica Garcia received the salutatorian honor.
The ceremony recognized the hard work and dedication of the graduates, who were praised for their exceptional efforts in completing the program.
The graduates include: Asia Adams, Litzi Alcantar, Dora Almaguer, Reina Balboa, Summer Boothe, Christian Borel, Joann Bowie, Molli Broadway, Emily Burton, Daisy Cabrera, Vanessa Casso, Michelle Charleston, Wendolyn Cheramie, Susanna DeLaGarza, Miryam DeLeon, Dorothy Escamilla, Olivia Fennig, Kiani Franco, Brienne Garcia, Crystal Garcia, Jessica Garcia, Denise Garza, Megan Garza, Marina Gates, Ashley Gonzales, Erin Heller, Luz Hernandez, Alicia Huerta, Shaleika Jackson, Joy Johnson, Dawn Kemper, Cassie Lerma, Mayra Lopez, Zacquisha Malone, Dulcinea Martinez, Liliana Martinez Chavez, Esmeralda Mata, Citlalli Moreno, Jason Nguyen, Bobby Nunez, Angel Perez, Elizabeth Perez, Zitali Ramos, Serenity Razo, Amanda Rodriguez, Paulette Rodriguez, Charley Rosales, Giovanna Rosas, Kaitlin Rosas, Angelette Siegel, Kristi Thompson, Nadia Tovar, Alexis Valderamos, Danielle Valle, Mallory Vara, Danielle Wade, Shayla Williams and Mia Wilson.
The Vocational Nursing Program is a 12-month certificate program that prepares students to become licensed vocational nurses. The program is offered on the main campus of Victoria College, as well as in Gonzales and Hallettsville.
The program is fully approved by the Texas Board of Nursing, and successful completion allows students to take the National Licensure Exam for Practical Nurses. Graduates who pass the exam are qualified to work as vocational nurses.
Victoria College also offers an Associate Degree Nursing Program, which allows students to earn an Associate of Applied Science degree in nursing.
For more information on the nursing programs offered by Victoria College, individuals can visit VictoriaCollege.edu/HealthCareers or call (361) 573-3291.