When Florida-native Justin Simpkins left his final Marine Corps posting in Corpus Christi after nine years in the military, he not only decided to move north to Victoria, but also to continue his career of service.

On Wednesday, Simpkins graduated from Victoria College's Law Enforcement Academy as valedictorian of the academy's 18 member fall 2022 class.

"I've always been big on serving something bigger than myself, and naturally whenever it came time to get out of that service (the Marines), law enforcement was the next thing in my life," he said.

Simpkins, who also served as the graduating class' leader, will take a job at the Victoria Police Department.

The college's Law Enforcement Academy is a five month program, culminating in the state licensing exam, which tests cadets based on the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement's standards.

However, the academy's Director James Martinez said the academy does more than just teach to that test.

"We have a lot of support from our administration and from our community partners, that we're able to do quite a bit more than just the basic," he said. "When our people graduate, they're essentially ready for patrol work, setting aside the field training they'll have to do."

The curriculum is a mix of classroom and hands-on instruction. Martinez estimated that cadets spend about 60% or 70% of their time in the classroom.

Area law enforcement agencies send people through the academy, Martinez said, alongside regular people who want to start a career in law enforcement.

That makes the academy an asset to local law enforcement agencies, both for training their existing officers and for producing new ones.

"I think if you were to ask area law enforcement administrators, we can't train them fast enough, because they need them," Martinez said. "They need quality people, and they look to us to provide those."

Police agencies across Texas are shorthanded, he said.

Outgoing Victoria Police Chief Roberto Arredondo Jr. praised the academy's graduates during his commencement speech Wednesday night.

"I can't think of anything negative, except for the fact that I was not able to recruit every one of them to the Victoria Police Department," he said.

Many of the cadets made long commutes from their homes outside of Victoria to get training at the academy, often with the goal of working as a police officer in the same community where they grew up.

One example of that dynamic is Matthew Puente, who graduated from the academy on Wednesday into a position at the Beeville Police Department.

"I'm from Beeville, so I've got to be careful on what I do and want I say, it's my hometown, but I'm also blessed to be able to go back and serve my community," he said.

Even amidst the difficulty of the training and the commute, Puente said his experience over the past five months was enjoyable.

"I got to talk to every cadet, learn a thing or two every day, and they kind of helped a lot," he said, adding, "We have a lot of different backgrounds: Marines, fire department, sheriff's office, so really good to have those people around."

The academy has about 34 instructors, and even Victoria College's President Jennifer Kent was able to participate in one of the cadets' labs this semester.

During her remarks during the graduation ceremony, Kent wished for the graduates' safety.

"Graduates, I wish you all the best as you begin your new careers," she said. "I pray each and every day for your safety. We are all so proud that you will always represent Victoria College."