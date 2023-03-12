Victoria College has partnered with BDI DataLynk, an international fiber optics training firm based in Austin, to offer a new fiber optics course in Victoria.
The course is a response to an emerging need identified by Victoria leaders and is the first of its kind in South Texas.
Broadband internet has become a priority in recent years and is vital to the economic and developmental health of Victoria, officials said. During the pandemic, many households lacked access to fast, reliable internet connections, which prompted to Congress including legislation in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal of 2021. The deal ensured that all Americans have access to reliable, high-speed internet through a $65 billion investment in broadband infrastructure deployment.
“During our efforts to recruit broadband providers to Victoria, we learned that there are not enough people trained to meet the rapidly increasing demand for infrastructure expansion,” said Darrek Ferrell, assistant city manager.
Victoria leaders identified fiber installers and technicians as a high-demand occupation, not only for the Golden Crescent region but also across the state and nation. Victoria College will offer the one-week fiber optics course that will be sanctioned by the Fiber-Optics Association and recognized by the United States Department of Labor. Students who complete the 40-hour course will earn three FOA certifications:
- Certified Fiber Optics Technician
- Certified Fiber Optics Specialist in Testing & Maintenance
- Certified Fiber Optics Specialist in Splicing
The course will be offered from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on July 24-28 and again on Sept. 11-15 at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex. The cost for the class is $3,100, and all equipment and supplies will be provided. Financial aid and scholarships are available and may cover the majority of tuition.
“As a community college, it is our responsibility to meet the training needs of the region,” said college President Jennifer Kent. “Partnering with BDI DataLynk will allow us to train our own for these good-paying jobs.”
For more information, contact VC’s Workforce & Continuing Education Department at (361) 582-2528 or WCE@VictoriaCollege.edu.