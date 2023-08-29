VC police chief: Active shooter possibility always on campus cops' minds

A shooting on Monday at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill left one faculty member dead and prompted an hours-long security lockdown at campus buildings.
Of the 12 mass shootings on college campuses since 1966, eight have occurred since 2007.
Monday's shooting at UNC was not characterized as a mass shooting. Still, any time an incident like this it occurs it can cause college communities nationwide to assess their own campus security measures.
At Victoria College, an important foundation of the campus' safety makeup is a committee that meets regularly to address safety issues, said Felix Appelt, Victoria College police chief.
"We have a safety committee that meets and we go over, not not only just active shooter, but any kind of safety topic that the college may face," Appelt said.
The chief said the college has various measures in place if a critical event were to occur like communication alert systems that notify students and faculty via mobile device. He also said the college has a speaker system that can broadcast messages over campus and give instructions to students during dangerous situations.
Recently, the campus' security staff also underwent an updated active shooter training through the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, a recognized leader in response training.
"We pair with local police agencies, the sheriff's (office) ... for any instance that might happen on campus," Appelt said. "We're constantly training."
According to Victoria College's 2022 annual campus crime report, a number of measures are taken in emergency response to critical incidents. After a first responder or member of the campus police is made aware of the nature of an incident, information is then relayed to the college president or vice presidents. Then, if warranted, a warning notification or an evacuation of the campus may be implemented. In the event of an evacuation, members of campus police provide traffic control and help facilitate evacuation measures, possibly in partnership with other local law enforcement.
In 2011, an on-campus shooting took place at the college in which a man was arrested for firing a gun in the campus gym. The man was not a student at the college, and no one was injured.
Because of the relatively low amount of criminal activity that takes place on Victoria College's campus, Appelt said his staff — some of whom he says have training and backgrounds with enforcement teams like SWAT — are able to better focus on critical incidents that could occur like active shooter scenarios.
"At Victoria College, we have a very, very low crime rate," Appelt said. "So our No. 1 focus is always on what could happen. If there was ever to be an active shooter on campus, that's ultimately what we're here for."
Appelt said that when a college shooting hits national news, it can often bring the story home to students, staff at faculty at local campuses like Victoria College. But for college police and campus security, the chief said the possibility of an active shooter is something that is always on an officer's mind.
"In our world, we don't just get tuned into the story on that day, we're tuned in every single day, because we know an incident like that can happen (anytime)," Appelt said. "So in our mind, it is always something that we are looking to see how we can make ourselves better to protect our students and our employees."