Winning four votes from the six voting trustees Tuesday night, Bridgette Marshall was selected by the Victoria school board to join members and take over as the new trustee representing District 2.
The vote appointed Marshall to the role over Emett Alvarez and Andrew Rokovich, the two other candidates who applied for the role.
Marshall said she is excited to get to work and humbled by the board's vote of confidence in her to take over the meaningful role.
"I think this is really important," Marshall said. "You need different perspectives ... I have a combination (of being) an educator as well as the administrative side. At the heart of that, I still have a passion for public education and students."
Marshall is is a career educator, serving as the chair of the humanities department at Victoria College where she is also a professor of English. She attended Victoria schools before later earning a bachelor’s and two master’s degrees from the University of Houston-Victoria.
She said her immediate focus is to get caught up, as she steps into the position halfway through the term.
"I'm just really grateful," she said. "I'm going to do my best to serve as a VISD trustee."
Immediately after the vote, Marshall took her new seat on the board after being sworn in.
Board chair, Mike Mercer, said the changing of the guard was bittersweet, with Estella De Los Santos stepping down after nearly 20 years, but added the board is excited for Marshall to join and bring a "vital" perspective.
Other meeting notes
Tuesday's meeting also featured another budget workshop from district Chief Financial Officer Michelle Yates, in which she touched on numerous budgetary items, including projections for the oncoming school year. Deputy Superintendent Randy Meyer also took to the podium during the workshop and again said a shortfall of $2.4 million is likely for next year.
The shortfall reflects 1.8% of the district's projected total budget of $132 million for the 2023-24 academic year.
The board then discussed possible support for a voter approved tax rate election to help pay for the shortfall due to new campus safety requirements mandated by the state Legislature and discussed a second tax election to ensure a raise for teachers. If voters were to not cast support for either initiatives in November, the district could risk having to cut academic programs to pay for newly mandated safety measures and/or issuing a raises.
Meyer said the districts fears a minimal raise for teaching staff could spark faculty departures for other districts that offer more competitive pay.