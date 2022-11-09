For some, Veterans Day is just another holiday.
But for many in the Crossroads, its an important time to honor and remember those who have served in the nation's armed forces. This year is no different, and communities throughout the region are planning a number of events.
Parades, ceremonies, luncheons and more are scheduled for this Friday, providing great opportunities for community members, veterans and their loved ones to remember those who have served.
Victoria County
Veterans Day Breakfast
- 361 Pop-Up Shops, 2504 N. Laurent St.
- 8 a.m. Friday
- Breakfast donated by McDonald's.
Veterans Day Parade
- DeLeon Plaza in downtown Victoria
- 10 a.m. Friday
- Parade begins and ends at DeLeon Plaza. Visitors are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets.
Veterans Eat Free at Texas Seafood
- Texas Seafood, 304 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria
- 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday
- Bring proof of military service.
VetFest
- Son Valley Ranch, 8793 U.S. 87
- 4-8 p.m. Friday
- Putt-putt, playground, fishing pond, resource booths, support, live band and dinner. For veterans resource booth, contact Oscar at 361-935-0753. For sponsors, support booth, food vendors and volunteers, call 361-572-9604.
- friday, bring veterans id, 1030 to 10 p.m.,
Honoring Our Veterans
- C3 Victory church, 1604 E. Crestwood Dr., Victoria
- 10 a.m. Sunday
- Invite a veteran to honor veterans at a veterans-led worship service. Special gift for each veteran at the welcome booth.
DeWitt County
Veterans Day Ceremony
- DeWitt County Veterans Center, 901 SH 72, Yorktown
- 11 a.m. Friday
- Guest speaker, covered seating and ceremonies.
Veterans Day Lunch and Program
- Westhoff Elementary School, 244 Lynch Ave., Westhoff
- 11 a.m. Friday
- MIA/POW ceremony, student program, winning school essays and more.
Jackson County
Veterans Ceremony and Appreciation Dinner
- Brackenridge Main Event Center, 284 Brackenridge Parkway, Edna
- 5 p.m. Thursday
- Dinner and fireworks.
Goliad County
American Legion Veterans Day Ceremony
- Veterans monument, 123 South Courthouse Square, Goliad
- 10 a.m.
Refugio County
Veterans Day Program
- 711 Commerce St., Refugio
- 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday
- Program and lunch to honor veterans.
Lavaca County
- Veterans Day Parade
- 9:15 a.m. Friday
- Parade starts at Brahma Memorial Stadium, 1331 E. Fourth St., Hallettsville