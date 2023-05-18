For many veterans who served in combat, the wounds of war, both physical and mental, never go away completely.
However, for about 300 combat-zone veterans, a quick reprieve and a weekend fishing trip will be a pleasant distraction as they come into the Crossroads to relax and be honored as part of the 17th annual Warriors Weekend. Veterans are scheduled to arrive in Victoria for the event Friday afternoon.
"What we strive to do is remind them that their service and sacrifice has not been forgotten," Warriors Weekend President Ron Kocian said. "It has been said many times that the worst thing you can do to a veteran is forget about them. Forget about their service and sacrifice."
Each of the combat veterans coming from across the country to visit the Crossroads for the fishing weekend each has a reminder of the various wars they took part in and have their own personal struggles they are dealing with, Kocian said.
"They've laid everything on the line, and all of a sudden, they are just nobody. These people offered up their lives for us, for our freedom, and we think that's wrong, and we try to do our part," he said. "For the people we serve (the war) is never over. They have post traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury. Some of them are amputees. Some of them have no legs ... It's never over for them."
In recent years, it has been challenging to get volunteers to support the event as the general public views the country as no longer being at war, Kocian said. Thankfully, it is still a worthwhile experience that the veterans appreciate, and the organization's sponsors understand the importance of the weekend to those soldiers.
"One of my closest guys, who's with me every day during the week, lost his arm in an explosion. There were four of them in that vehicle. He was the only one that lived, and the driver was his best friend and he got killed," he said. "He has to live with that every day. 'Why did I live and just lose an arm while they are all gone?' That's a lot of them with survivor's guilt, so we try to give them a break from all that, and they love it."
Veterans will be arriving in Houston by plane Thursday and will make the journey down U.S. 59 Friday morning with a first stop for lunch about 11 a.m. at Prasek's Family Smokehouse in El Campo, make a stop in Ganado to meet with veterans and then arrive at the Warriors Weekend Field of Honor in Victoria at about 1:30 p.m. for a ceremony where each veteran will see a flag with their name on it honoring their service, Kocian said.
Once the ceremony concludes, they will make their way to Port O'Connor, where they will be treated to a fish fry at the Port O'Connor Community Center.
The next morning at about 8 a.m., the veterans will launch out of Port O'Connor to fish. Catches will be weighed between noon and 3 p.m.
Kocian encouraged people to come out and show their support during the weekend.
"They need to help us remind these guys their service and sacrifice has not been forgotten," Kocian said.