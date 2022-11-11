Victoria residents had a chance to thank and recognize the city’s military veterans at a Veterans Day parade held downtown Friday morning.
The parade featured organizations from across Victoria County, including numerous veterans organizations, law enforcement agencies, fire departments, marching bands and other community organizations.
It wasn’t a quiet event. Crowds of people lining Main, Church and Bridge streets cheered loudly as motorcycles and classic cars revved their engines.
The Victoria East High School marching band played the "Marine's Hymn" as they marched down Main Street, preceded by the East cheerleading squad, who performed a cheer routine in front of the microphone podium, where beloved Gary Moses introduced the floats as they paraded by.
Bands and cheerleading squads from Victoria West and several middle schools also performed, and veterans associations including the Catholic War Veterans, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Military Order of the Purple Heart and the Vietnam Veterans of America, amongst others, participated.
Of course, the parade was not just an opportunity to celebrate the many organizations that give Victoria life.
The parade, and the ceremony that followed on the steps of the Victoria County Courthouse, recognized the veterans in Victoria and across the country who served in the U.S. military, thanking them for their sacrifices.
One Victoria veteran at the parade, Jerry Green, who served in the U.S. Army’s 1st Infantry Division in Vietnam, said he appreciates the community recognizing veterans.
“I give them honor because I understand what they've done, and I appreciate it just as much as I do like appreciation myself,” Green said. “But what I like is the veterans that have come up to me, and will make remarks to me about what they did and how we served. And we we don't look for a lot of adulation, but we appreciate when a community can come together and pay tribute to people that are willing to serve and do it for one reason, and that's to maintain freedom.”
During the ceremony which followed the parade, Ret. Brig. Gen. Clint Anderson, of the U.S. Army, spoke about the importance of recognizing the holiday.
“This day gives us all precious opportunity to reflect,” he said. “To reflect on what it means to be a patriot, to reflect on what it means to be a nation tested by war, and to reflect on both the costs and blessings of liberty.”
He also recognized the importance of veterans’ families.
“When our military members deploy overseas, they leave behind their families, their friends, who in their absence soldier on, life as normal. Only you and I know it's anything but normal,” Anderson said. “Across the many distant miles that separate them, over the weeks and months that divide them, those who deployed abroad are always in our thoughts and in our prayers. Those who stayed behind carry the concerns, the worries, and the fears that their loved ones might go into harm's way.”
Another Victoria veteran, 96-year-old Abraham Suarez, served in World War II in the U.S. Army Air Corps and then later in the U.S. Air Force. He said Veterans Day is very important to him.
“It means everything to me,” he said, adding, “I’m very proud and happy that I served my country.”