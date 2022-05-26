There will a variety of events this weekend honoring veterans and reminding people that Memorial Day is not merely a three-day weekend to kick off summer and enjoy barbecue.
Memorial Day honors the sacrifice of those U.S. veterans who died in defense of America’s Constitution, from those who fought the Nazis to those that fought Al-Qaeda. The ceremony started in the years following the Civil War, when the Northern states of the country fought the Southern to remove slavery from this country.
The Civil War, which ended in the spring of 1865, claimed more U.S. lives than any conflict in the nation’s history and required the establishment of the country’s first national cemeteries. By the late 1860s, Americans in various towns and cities had begun holding springtime tributes to these countless fallen soldiers, decorating their graves with flowers and reciting prayers.
Among the events to be held locally will be an 11 a.m. ceremony on DeLeon Plaza in downtown Victoria, said Andy Rosalez, post commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. On Saturday through Sunday, DeLeon Plaza will also be the site of the annual Memorial Day Weekend Bash, which will feature Tejano music from more than 15 acts, a car show, food trucks and more. In Corpus Christi, the USS Lexington Museum will hold a ceremony on Monday at 2 p.m.
During the Warrior’s Weekend Field of Honor event held in Victoria on May 20, residents came out to thank those who have served this country in war. One of those who returns every year was a man who helped try to save a Texas soldier in Tikrit, Iraq, in 2003. Retired Army Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Lloyd was a special operations medic who attended Warrior’s Weekend in 2010 in Port O’Connor to find a huge banner with a picture of Spc. Richard Arriaga.
“He was smiling in the photo,” Lloyd said. “I never saw him smile. I met him on the worst day of his life.”
Lloyd said after working to keep Arriaga alive following an attack where a rocket propelled grenade had passed through his chest, he found a photo of a child in a zip-lock bag in the man’s fatigues. The child was Bianca Mia Arriaga, the specialist’s daughter. He kept the photo and watched over those in Arriaga’s unit who had also been killed, standing guard over the dead.
Arriaga, of Ganado, was 20 when he died while Lloyd tried to save him. Lloyd would be wounded three times in Iraq and Afghanistan. He would spend 18 months undergoing various surgeries at military hospitals. While he was at Fort Campbell, home of the 101st Airborne with which he served, he heard about the event while being treated.
After first attending Warrior’s Weekend, Lloyd met Arriaga’s family and remains close with the family and the daughter. Lloyd lives in Pensacola, Florida, with his wife Christy and daughters Avery, 16; Lucy Brooke, 12; and Presley Blaise, 10.
“In five years in Iraq and Afghanistan, I never had a gray hair,” he said. “Until I had daughters.”
Arriaga was killed in action on Sept. 18, 2003. On Dec. 31, 2003, Lloyd was attached to the special operations group that located former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein. Hussein had spent nine months on the run. He was found in the small Iraqi town of Ad-Dawr outside of Tikrit.
Hussein was found hiding in a spider hole by elements of Task Force 121, which Lloyd was attached to as medic, and the Army’s s 4th Infantry Division. When captured, Hussein said he was president of Iraq and willing to negotiate. An Army Delta Force operator told him, “President Bush sends his regards.”
Lloyd said he heard Hussein identify himself. Lloyd said the area had been cordoned off by the 4th Infantry Division Bradley fighting vehicles. He said the people where Hussein was hiding were terrified of him.
“They were so scared of him,” Lloyd said. “They didn’t realize he was no longer able to hurt them.”
After Hussein was returned to the 4th Infantry Division’s base of operations, Lloyd performed the medical exam on the man.
“His blood pressure was high,” Lloyd said. “He was scared to death.”
After standing trial, Hussein was executed on December 30, 2006.
