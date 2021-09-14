The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post and Auxiliary 4146 Victoria is delivering the annual Voice of Democracy scholarship information to area for students.
For high school grades 9-12, the Voice of Democracy theme is “America Where Do We Go From Here?”, according to a news release from the VFW Post.
For middle school grades 6, 7, and 8, the Patriot’s Pen theme is “How Can I Be a Good American?”
The deadline to submit the essay entries to the post is Oct. 31.
Contact, call or text, either Post Commander Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678 or Auxiliary President Shirley Vatter at 301-481-9655.
Cash awards will be given at the local level as well as state and national, according to the news release.
Brochures and applications will be delivered to schools over the next few days or you may follow visit vfw.org
