The VFW Auxiliaries of District 24 are saving bottle caps to have them converted into benches to be placed a various locations, such as a VA Clinic, for veterans.
The district includes posts in Cuero, Victoria, Port Lavaca, Weimar, Shiner, Hallettsville, Yorktown and Runge.
The water bottle caps and plastic lids marked recycle No. 2, No. 4 or No. 5 will be converted into a bench at Green Tree Plastics in Evansville, IN. The public is asked to save their caps and take to the closest VFW Post for this project, according to a news release from the district..
