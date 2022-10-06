A young victim testified in the trial that found a man guilty of continuous child sex abuse and sentenced him to 55 years in prison on Wednesday, according to a press release Thursday.
The victim testified that Alvarado began abusing her when she was 5 years old. She is 11 years old now, the release said.
The Victoria Advocate does not identify victims of sexual crimes.
Victoriano Cruz Alvarado, 28, received 55 years in prison on Wednesday, Constance Filley Johnson, Victoria County district attorney, said previously.
Alvarado was indicted May 6, 2021, on a charge of continuous sex abuse of a child under the age of 14, according to court records. Testimony began Monday, ending Tuesday. He was found guilty and sentenced Wednesday.
The trial was scheduled twice — in September 2021 and again in March — but both times Alvarado requested a new attorney. It was then set to begin May 11, but the defendant’s attorney announced they were not ready for trial, according to court documents. It was next rescheduled for Aug. 17 but was canceled at that time
Steven Kidder was the lead defense attorney, while assistant district attorneys Andrea Harvey and Zachary Miles represented the state. District Judge Eli Garza presided over the trial.