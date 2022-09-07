The Victoria City Council approved the 2022-2023 budget of $183,131,658, which goes into effect Oct. 1.
The council also adopted the property tax rate of 55.82 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. While the rate is 3 cents lower than the current rate, it is expected to generate about $1.37 million more revenue because of increased property values and new property being added to the tax rolls.
The owner of a home valued at $100,000 last year that did not change appraised values this year, will pay about $558.20 in taxes before exemptions, about $30 les than last year.
In other action, the city council approved Daron Lewis as the city's new fire marshal. Lewis comes from the Lake Jackson Fire Marshal's Office where he was the assistant fire marshal. He also has several years of experience in law enforcement and holds a master's degree in public administration from Wayland Baptist University.
Lewis replaces former Victoria Fire Marshal Tom Legler.
"With anything new, you've got to move forward," said Lewis. "I'd like to let it be known I wear two hats, fire and law enforcement. I'm an EMT, as well."
Legler resigned in March to take a job as the fire marshal for the city of Lewisville.
Victoria Fire Chief Tracy Fox said the department was excited to welcome Lewis to the fire marshal’s office.
“I'm very excited by his creativity and his enthusiasm,” Fox said. "He's going to get out there and let people understand what we do here."
Lewis said it is not easy to maintain all his certifications, but said that because the job entails two roles, it demanded it.
"Some days you just have to focus on training," Lewis said. "This is a bigger city so there's a lot more going on here. I'm looking forward to it."
In other business, Victoria City Manager Jesús Garza said the Victoria Public Library Advisory Board will meet Tuesday some time after 5 p.m. but was unsure where the meeting would be held. The city has to name two more people to the board, and Victoria County has to name four to the board, which should be done before October.
Garza said he had received 15 applications for those positions including two from those currently on the board who wish to be reappointed.
Earlier this month, the advisory board allowed two books among 44 books questioned by local residents into the library. The board also adopted a new library card for juveniles that limits what materials children can check out. The 44 books all deal with LGBTQ issues.
