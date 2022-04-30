The Victoria Advocate won over a dozen journalism awards on Saturday afternoon at the annual Texas Managing Editors conference in Dallas.
More awards were expected to be presented on Sunday.
Photographer Duy Vu won first place in news photography. Former reporter Mark Rosenberg received the first-place award for features writing and former reporter Kali Venable received first place in business reporting.
"I'm so proud of photographer Duy Vu. I told him when I started here I'm a big fan. That hasn't changed," said Keith Kohn, the Advocate's executive editor. "I'm equally proud of all of our winners. This staff packs more bang for the buck than most other papers. And it shows every day."
Rounding out the paper's 14 honors were:
Second-place awards in headline writing and information graphics;
Third-place awards in video production, general column writing, photojournalism and information graphics; editorial writer of the year; and
Honorable mentions in video production, sports columns, editorial writing and sportswriter of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.