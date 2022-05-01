The Victoria Advocate's staff captured 15 awards over two days, including three first-place titles and third-place in team effort, at the annual Texas Managing Editors conference in Dallas.

The team effort award was presented Sunday, the final day of the conference. The other honors were handed out on Saturday.

The top award won by the paper was Photographer Duy Vu's first-place in news photography.

In addition, former reporters Mark Rosenberg and Kali Venable received the first-place awards for features writing and business reporting.

In addition to the first-place awards and the honor for team effort, the paper’s other awards were:

Second-place awards in headline writing and information graphics;

Third-place awards in video production, general column writing, photojournalism and information graphics; editorial writer of the year; and

Honorable mentions in video production, sports columns, editorial writing and sportswriter of the year.

Executive editor Keith Kohn said the team effort award was important for the paper because "it shows how a newsroom and newspaper should be — everyone working collaboratively."

"This staff is the definition of a team," Kohn said. "It doesn't get any better."