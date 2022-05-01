The Victoria Advocate’s staff captured 24 awards over two days at the annual Texas Managing Editors conference in Dallas.

The team effort award was presented Sunday, the final day of the conference. The other honors were handed out on Saturday.

The top award won by the paper was Photographer Duy Vu’s first-place in news photography.

In addition, former reporters Mark Rosenberg and Kali Venable received the first-place awards for features writing and business reporting.

Executive editor Keith Kohn said the team effort award was important for the paper because “it shows how a newsroom and newspaper should be — everyone working collaboratively.”

“This staff is the definition of a team,” Kohn said. “It doesn’t get any better.”