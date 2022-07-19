Victoria County hopes interest from the state could bring improvements to the regional airport.

Specifically, planes used by the Texas A&M Forest Service could be serviced at Victoria Regional Airport when fighting fires in South-Central Texas and portions of East Texas, officials said. These would be single-engine aircraft that would drop red fire retardant substance known as Phos-Chek on wildfires.

Composed of roughly 88% water, 10% fertilizer and 2% other chemicals, the substance is specially designed to help contain the spread of fires. It would help slow the spread of flames, while firefighters on the ground actually put the fire out, county commissioners were told at Monday morning's Victoria County Commissioners Court.

"We're working on an agreement for using the airport for single-engine aircraft for firefighting," Airport Director Vinicio "Lenny" Llerena said. "These aircraft can't carry a lot of fuel. They would only come when needed."

The airport, at 609 Foster Field Drive, Suite F, in Victoria, has a long military runway would allow a heavy volume of flights to arrive and depart. Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said he was delighted to hear the presentation by Llerena on Monday morning, meaning the airport could soon apply for grants to update the runway, which would be required for the firefighting planes due to their weight.

"This could be the impetus we need to get funding to upgrade the airport," Zeller said.

Llerena said an agreement could be in place by the end of the summer. The planes would require 20,000 gallons of fuel per day when fighting fires. Trucks would have to refuel the tanks at the airport two or three times a day.

"This is wonderful news and a big step forward for the airport," Zeller said.

Following the commissioners' court meeting, Zeller said it could mean tens of millions in grants spread out over possibly nine years.

If improved, the 9,100-foot runway could be a catalyst for other ventures at the airport. Larger commercial aircraft as well as cargo jets would be able to service the airport.

In addition, an unnamed company is looking at the Victoria airport for a venture that would launch satellites into orbit off the side of jumbo jets using the runway.

That means a small satellite can be launched from any runway that can handle a 747.

The Victoria Regional Airport runway would be able to handle such aircraft, Jonas Titas, president of the Victoria Economic Development Corp., has told the Advocate. The problem is the massive rehabilitation project needed to bolster the runway so it could handle the weight of jumbo jets and their payloads.

“The runway is long enough,” Titas said. “It’s not strong enough.”

He said in May it would take about $50 million to bring the runway up to the specifications needed to launch rockets.

“You could see Victoria becoming a satellite hub,” he said. “There is a huge pent-up demand for this right now in this country. If optioned locally, you could see it being used immediately.”