Meowing and barking echoed through the halls of the tightly packed Victoria County Animal Control facility at 122 Perimeter Road. The halls and rooms are cleaned often throughout the day by the staff, as visitors occasionally come in to find a new furred companion.
It's hard to retain people though, as the burnout rate is high with employees typically lasting for two years, basically due to having to put animals down, said Assistant Chief Animal Control Officer Scott Buchanan.
There are a variety of animals in the shelter, some of them being held on court order after their owners are in the court system or incarcerated. Other people come in to surrender their dogs or cats, in the hope they will go on to new homes.
Other critters can be held anywhere from 10 days for a rabies quarantine to two or three months with a court order for a seizure of a pet.
"Come be a part of our team," Buchanon said, who has been at the facility for 14 years. "We're checking every aspect that we can to make improvements."
Precinct 3 Commissioner Gary Burns wants to see improvements and more space for the facility. Burns has been the Victoria County Commissioners Court liaison to Animal Control Services and wants to see the county put more money into the department. Burns wants to see Animal Control have a greater presence on Facebook as well, to help increase adoptions.
"The adoption numbers aren't great," Burns said. "It depends on the day. I want to help lower the adoption costs."
The Victoria City Council amended and readopted their ordinances related to animal control in July to reflect the separation of Victoria County Animal Control from the Victoria County Public Health Department. This change is not expected to go into effect until after the third reading of the ordinance on Aug. 2. More than 80% of the calls to county animal control come from within Victoria city limits, Buchanan said.
The Animal Control facility contains two furnaces for the animals that must be euthanized. Burns said he wants to increase adoptions, but there are 16 kennels for cats and another 16 for feral cats or those being watched medically. There are typically 18 dogs kept in general population, with local agencies such as Adopt-A-Pet taking some of the dogs and cats from the shelter to place them in homes
All the animals that come into the facility are vaccinated, to prevent any illness from spreading to the other animals. Burns said that as cramped as the facility is, it needs to be increased in size and he plans to bring it before the Commissioners Court.
Burns said that in the county's search for a new animal control director, 15 applications have been received, and he wishes to bring those applications before the selection committee — which is made up of Burns, Precinct 1 Commissioner Danny Garcia, Animal Control Advisory Board Chair Mike Atkinson, and Human Resources Director Gina Howard — within a week. The selection committee will review applications, screen and interview candidates and recommend a short list of candidates for the Commissioners Court to choose from.
The supervisor would have to have a bachelor’s degree in animal science, public health administration, public administration or a related field. Five years of paid experience in animal control or animal welfare organizations also is a requirement, as is three years of supervisory experience in animal control or animal welfare. They would also act as the local rabies control authority and evaluate operations assigned to other staff.
The selection committee was appointed by the Commissioners Court to drive the search for a new animal control director. The salary range for the post is $70,000 to $80,000. The person hired would serve as the supervisor over all Animal Control Services activities and as chief enforcement officer for all local orders and state statutes related to the control and welfare of animals within Victoria County. This director would supervise animal control staff in the practice of euthanasia to ensure safe and humane treatment of animals. They would supervise the care and maintenance of the animal shelter to foster a compassionate environment for shelter animals to promote successful outcomes with adoption.
"The longer we put it off, the longer it's going to take," Burns said. "Without more room, we don't have facilities. With the economy as it is, we're blindsided. Things are tough all over."
Amy Perrenot, the owner and instructor of the Texas Academy of Animal Control Officers in Seguin, inspects all the animal control facilities in the state. She had nothing but praise for the way the facility is run.
"Victoria is definitely at the top," Perrenot said.
She said that one problem in the state is the growing number of exotic animals.
A popular exotic, the serval, is native to Africa and can grow to between 20 and 40 pounds. Buchanan said two servals owned by a woman in Victoria escaped and animal control was called about one that was outside chasing dogs. They have not found the other one.
"We got a call that the cats were missing, and I don't know if they were registered with Animal Control," Buchanan said. "People have them as pets, but they're dangerous wild animals. In Texas, people have a lot of wild animals."
He also said there are a zebra and a sloth in the county. You must obtain a license to own a serval in the following states, Kentucky, Delaware, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, Illinois, Washington, Tennessee, West Virginia, Texas, Indiana, Kansas and Florida. Owning a serval isn't like owning a cat.
Servals require much care and attention as they grow. Grown, they can eat between 3 and 5 pounds of meat a day, according to wildanimalsanctuarytexas.org.
Servals can be longer than 3 feet long, according to thesprucepets.com. The serval is a slender cat that can stand two feet at the shoulder. The serval has the longest legs of any cat relative to its body size. They can jump as high as 10 feet into the air to grab a bird in flight, Perrenot said.
Due to long legs, servals are fast runners, according to thesprucepets.com. They can achieve 45-50 miles per hour. Only cheetahs are faster than servals. The serval is a wild cat native to sub-Saharan Africa that is kept as a domesticated pet by some households, according to felineworlds.com. Known for its high intelligence and problem solving ability, servals have been known to cause mischief and easily outwit its prey, according to thesprucepets.com. While some have been intrigued by this wild animal as a pet, there are many risks to domesticating it. As a wild animals, its need to explore, hunt and run must be met otherwise they will not fulfill its natural instincts, according to animalcorner.org.
"We deal enough with domestic dogs and cats running rampant in the streets," Buchanan said. "Summer is our busiest time and we deal with wildlife, too."
Another exotic popular in Texas is the Pixie-bob cat, which are now 100% domestic with no wild bobcat blood, according to cattime.com.
With a short tail, Pixie-bob cats are reported to be extremely friendly and sweet natured, with a fondness for all families. They have a personality closer to dogs, being loyal to the family and willing to play fetch, walking on a leash and enjoying car rides, according to allaboutcats.com.
Animal Control Advisory Board Chair Mike Atkinson said a new larger facility is definitely needed because of the number of animals that come through the facility.
"I'm really optimistic that happens," Atkinson said. "We need to move to another building, a separate building to adopt them out. People don't know what's involved (pet ownership) with these things."
"Perception is reality," Atkinson said. "I'm optimistic about the situation."
