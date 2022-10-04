The city of Victoria appointed three members of the council to a downtown tax increment reinvestment zone Monday night, which should help encourage development in downtown Victoria.
"It should help provide dedicated funding," City Manager Jesús Garza said.
The three members of the board who would join the zone would be District 1 Council Member Rafael DeLaGarza, Super District 6 Council Member Mark Loffgren and Super District 5/Mayor Pro-Tem Dr. Andrew Young. The tax reinvestment zone was established by the council in December. The primary responsibility of the TIRZ would be to fund a portion of the infrastructure and maintenance costs associated with redeveloping downtown Victoria.
The board of directors, which would include the three city council members, would also include Victoria Main Street member Jeb Lacey, Victoria Main Street Board Member Bland Proctor, Victoria Main Street Board Member Ashley Thomas and Navigation District Board Member Sean Stibich.
The board is designed to be made of three city council members, two Main Street board members, one from the Navigation District and one from the Victoria College Board of Trustees. Eventually it is hoped that the Victoria County Commissioners Court would appoint a member as well, replacing one of the city council members.
Lacey, who attended the meeting, said the plans would likely start slowly, but gain ground as more was done.
"Initially, the first years will be the slowest years," said Lacey, who was named chairman of the TIRZ board. "The city of Victoria needs economic development. We need to prepare sources for this very important development."
This board of directors would make recommendations to the city council concerning the administration, management and operation of the zone. According to Victoria's Economic Development Director Danielle Williams, the primary responsibility of the TIRZ is to fund a portion of the infrastructure and maintenance costs associated with redeveloping downtown Victoria. This board would also prepare and adopt a project plan and a reinvestment zone financing plan for the zone and submit these plans to the council for approval.
According to Williams' plan, this should include recommendations on projects, which may include park and streetscape enhancements, utility infrastructure enhancements and possible economic development grants. This zone was created with the purpose and intent of helping to develop a currently undeveloped area of the city. The Victoria Sales Tax Development Corporation, which Williams works with, oversees the allocation of sales tax revenue for community development.
The TIRZ board will meet quarterly and submit project status reports and financial reports as required by state law.