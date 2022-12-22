warming center
Brooke Garcia organizes coats and jackets inside of a warming center to prepare for a freezing cold front in early 2022 at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Victoria.

 Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com

As the Crossroads begins to feel the winter chill, The Victoria Area Homeless Coalition is holding a blanket drive through Jan. 31.

The coalition is looking for blankets, sleeping bags, coats, gloves, hats and scarves to help those who don't have a home and those without heat to stay warm.

Various organizations have provided blankets to the coalition at the warming centers in anticipation of the cold weather, but there is still a great need to help out, said coalition member Kim Pickens.

"It's extremely important for our elderly, our fixed income (residents)," Pickens said.

She also encouraged people during the cold weather to check on their neighbors to makes sure they are OK.

There are blankets available for pickup at C3 Victory Church, 1604 E. Crestwood Drive, during the cold snap as warming centers remain open, Picken said.

If anyone wants to donate Friday, they can go to Christ's Kitchen, 611 E. Warren Ave., during the day or directly to the church at night with MidCoast Family Services closed, she said.

"I'll make sure they get distributed," Pickens said.

Kyle Cotton was born and raised in San Antonio and graduated from San Antonio College and the University of Texas at Arlington. Cotton has covered economic development, health care, finance, government, technology, oil and gas and higher education.