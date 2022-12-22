As the Crossroads begins to feel the winter chill, The Victoria Area Homeless Coalition is holding a blanket drive through Jan. 31.
The coalition is looking for blankets, sleeping bags, coats, gloves, hats and scarves to help those who don't have a home and those without heat to stay warm.
Various organizations have provided blankets to the coalition at the warming centers in anticipation of the cold weather, but there is still a great need to help out, said coalition member Kim Pickens.
"It's extremely important for our elderly, our fixed income (residents)," Pickens said.
She also encouraged people during the cold weather to check on their neighbors to makes sure they are OK.
There are blankets available for pickup at C3 Victory Church, 1604 E. Crestwood Drive, during the cold snap as warming centers remain open, Picken said.
If anyone wants to donate Friday, they can go to Christ's Kitchen, 611 E. Warren Ave., during the day or directly to the church at night with MidCoast Family Services closed, she said.
"I'll make sure they get distributed," Pickens said.