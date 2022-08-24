The federal government will forgive up to $20,000 of student loan debt for some Americans, President Joe Biden said Wednesday after months of speculation.
"In keeping with my campaign promise, my Administration is announcing a plan to give working and middle class families breathing room as they prepare to resume federal student loan payments," Biden said on Twitter.
The debt forgiveness is set to apply to anyone whose annual individual income is less than $125,000, or less than $250,000 for married couples or heads of households.
If your annual income is over those thresholds, the debt forgiveness does not apply.
About 3.6 million Texans have outstanding student loan debt owing a total of about $121.8 billion, according to the Department of Education. It was unclear how many of them would qualify for Biden's program.
The average graduate of the University of Houston-Victoria owes $28,076 in student loans. Nearly 62% of the university's students carry debt, according to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.
Victoria College students generally face less debt, though the average VC graduate still owes $14,009. Almost 34% of the college's students are in debt.
It was unclear how many of the Victoria-area students would qualify for having their debt canceled.
Americans who received a Pell Grant in college will be eligible for $20,000 of debt cancellation, while those who did not get a Pell Grant will only get $10,000 cancelled.
Biden also announced the student loan debt repayment pause will be extended through the end of the year, meaning payments will resume in January 2023.
The administration called this extension "final."
Besides the debt cancellation, the White House said it was proposing rules to change repayment policies for those who will still have debt.
Borrowers will be able to cap their undergraduate loan repayments at 5% of their discretionary income, along with other changes the administration said are meant to reduce payments for lower-income Americans.
Biden was to give more details about the plan at 1:15 p.m. Central Time.
