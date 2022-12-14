Nancy Mayer regularly embarks on what she calls a "minimum once a week pilgrimage" leading up to Christmas. Her husband, Travis, escorts her, but he waits in the car.
"Hobby Lobby is her second home," Travis Mayer joked. Nancy Mayer faithfully buys her Christmas crafting supplies at the Victoria store on North Navarro Street, beginning in August each year and continuing through late December.
Mayer has been an artist — a painter in pastels and acrylics, to be exact — and a crafter for close to 60 years.
The 71-year-old Corpus Christi native is one of several artists selling crafted wares through Dec. 23 at the Victoria Art League's Christmas Bazaar, 905 S. Bridge St., on Thursdays through Saturdays from 1-5 p.m.
The bazaar features colorful Christmas wreaths, painted Santa Claus ornaments uniquely made from driftwood, ornaments made from scrap wood with little holly designs, pottery, quilted decorations, Christmas spiders, Christmas trees, stationary specialties and gifts baskets, among other hand-crafted delights.
The cost for the gifts is surprisingly low. Three unique, one-of-a-kind ornaments can be had for less than $20. Some feature Santa Claus, others Rudolph, ice skates or candy canes and curled red ribbons, for example.
"I have been crafting since I was a teenager. I begin working on my Christmas creations in August each year. I am just a creative person," Mayer said. "I do a lot of little 'somethings.'"
Mayer said the bazaar features artwork made exclusively by members of the Victoria Art League. About a dozen tables are covered by their creations inside the art league building.
Detailed, sparkly Christmas wreaths, of varying sizes, cover the walls. Several small acrylic paintings of angels, done by Mayer, are there, among the wreaths.
Lizabeth Rodriguez, 62, of Victoria, makes most of the wreaths, along with Mayer.
"I've been an artist and a crafter for about 40 years at least," Rodriguez said. "In high school, I was an artist, and I won several awards. I got an art scholarship the year I graduated."
She said she went to college as long as the scholarship lasted. Once the money ran out, so did her time there.
"My family didn't have a lot of money," she said. "I went to college for as long as I could."
She never stopped creating, though. When it's not Christmastime, Rodriguez, like Mayer, is a painter.
"Pet portraits are my favorite thing to do," Rodriguez said. She started crafting exclusively for Christmas in September, though.
"Between church and other obligations, I try to squeeze it in," Rodriguez, who has two children and two grandchildren and helps care for her mother, said. She made about 40 wreaths for the bazaar.
"I like thinking about how someone who buys one of the wreaths will enjoy having it hanging in their home," Rodriguez said. "I like to think it will bless them somehow."
Rodriguez owns Lizabeth Rodriguez Holiday Originals and can be found on Instagram.
Nancy Mayer and her husband Travis own T&N Crafts.
Travis Mayer has been woodworking for over 70 years, Nancy Mayer said. He makes hobby horses and other toys and furniture items. She makes door hangers and little animals out of his scraps. Nothing goes to waste.
At the Christmas Bazaar, youngsters are encouraged to make an ornament of their own to take home, making the already unique shopping trip an interactive one.
Perhaps, a future burgeoning crafter will be discovered there, among the colorful Christmas creations.