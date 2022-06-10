Victoria has been alive with the sound of music this week thanks to the Victoria Bach Festival.

Despite the cancellation of singer-songwriter Ruthie Foster’s Friday night concert in DeLeon Plaza due to an illness, the festival has engaged residents of all ages with everything from small breakfast concerts at Nazareth Convent to large events in local churches, such as the performance of J.S. Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos at First Presbyterian Church. The final performance is Saturday night at the Fine Arts Center with the full VBF Orchestra.

Mary Silky attended a flute and harp breakfast concert on Wednesday morning at Nazareth Convent. In previous years, these small events were held at a coffee shop, she said. The convent auditorium was larger and accommodated more people. The performance was “just a beautiful choice to have a harp with a flute. It’s so calming, so soothing,” she said.

On Wednesday night, there was a performance by the Victoria Bach Festival Baroque Ensemble of Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos at First Presbyterian Church. On Thursday night at First Methodist Church, Renee Anne Louprette, an internationally known organ recitalist performed music by Bach, Brahms, Nicolaus Bruhns, Johann Adam Reincken and a world premiere work for organ by David Hurd Jr.

Prior to each of these events, there was a lecture by George Stauffer, an internationally known scholar, performer and writer on music and culture. Stauffer is dean of the Mason Gross School of the Arts and a distinguished professor of music history at Rutgers University as well as an expert on the Baroque era and the life and works of Bach, in particular.

Stauffer offered insight into Bach’s early growth as a composer.

“We see a composer driven by ambition bursting with extraordinary ideas but looking for a means of organizing those ideas in a convincing way,” he said. “To paraphrase the 1985 movie ‘Desperately Seeking Susan,’ we might say that Bach was a man desperately seeking a style when he was young.”

Antonio Lucio Vivaldi had an enormous influence on Bach as a young composer, Stauffer said.

“Bach’s first biographer said that Vivaldi taught Bach to think musically, and by that he meant that the Vivaldi concerto demonstrated to Bach that music material could be organized so that it’s continuous, so that it’s highly unified, and immensely compelling,” he said.

Thursday’s concert at First United Methodist Church was unique and made use of the church’s pipe organ. It featured a performance by Louprette, not just of the classic works of Bach, but also the world premiere of a piece by Hurd, who attended the event.

“I did a lot of arranging and composing of church music and was involved in the compiling of the hymnal in 1982, which is still the hymnal that is used in the Episcopal Church,” he said.

Hurd, who flew in from his home in New York City, has been involved in church music for nearly four decades. Episcopalians know his music well. He was a professor of church music at the Episcopal Seminary at the New York General Theological Seminary.

“I was born into a family where there were a lot of avocational musicians, and I was taken to church — in Episcopal church — from the time I was a very small child. So, I heard live music there. And it was organ music and choral music,” Hurd said.

He started taking piano lessons at the age of 6. By the time he was 9 years old, he began studies at The Julliard School’s preparatory division.

“I was physically too small to play the organ at that point,” Hurd said.

Hurd was accepted for organ lessons when he was 12. He attended Oberlin College and Conservatory, where he majored in organ studies.

Although the organ is similar to a piano with regard to the player using a keyboard, which is laid out in a similar fashion, the two instruments are actually very different.

“The keyboard does very different things. On the piano, you engage a hammer, which strikes a string, and the string makes the sound,” he said.

That sound dissipates quickly after the hammer hits the string.

“With the organ, you press the key, and you open up a valve that lets air into a pipe, and the pipe is what makes the sound. As long as the key is down, and as long as the wind is available, that key will sound, there’s no drop off of sound,” Hurd said.

Hurd said the organ can be very powerful, or very subtle.

“The fundamental difference is that the keyboard was inviting a completely different kind of generation of sound — the difference between a struck string and a winded pipe,” he said. “An organist is able to sort of play a whole array of flutes, or wind instruments, by the touch of a keyboard. In many ways, the organ developed parallel to orchestras.”

So how did a New York organist end up with one of his works being premiered in Victoria? Music, it seems, is a highly connected world.

Hurd said he has known Louprette for about 14 years. They first met at a convention of the American Guild of Organists where he had been commissioned to write two pieces of music. Louprette also worked with the Victoria Bach Festival’s artistic director Alejandro Hernandez-Valdez when he was director of music at the renowned All Souls Unitarian Church in New York, and so he got to know Hernandez-Valdez, as well. Hurd has known Stauffer since 1985 when he taught at Columbia University.

Hurd said he was impressed by the enthusiasm for the festival.

“My sense is that there’s a community of lovers of music, who have basically decided ‘We’re going to bring some here that wouldn’t normally get here without our doing it.’ So they have mounted this annual event, which is named after Bach, but goes far beyond just being Bach,” he said.