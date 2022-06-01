The 47th season of the Victoria Bach Festival runs from Saturday, June 4, through Saturday, June 11. The box office for the Bach Festival can be reached at 361-570-5788. Their office is located at 202 N. Main St., Victoria.
Songs of Love in Goliad
- WHEN: Saturday, June 4, from 7:30-9 p.m.
- WHERE: Presidio LaBahia, 217 U.S. 183, Goliad
- ADMISSION: Tickets are $50 for Section A, $20 for Section B and $10 for students.
- PURCHASE: victoriabachfestival.org
Mezzo-soprano Laura Mercado-Wright and guitarist Isaac Bustos perform folk and art songs from Mexico, Spain, the U.S. and Latin America in the beautiful Our Lady of Loreto Chapel at the Presidio La Bahía.
Concert sponsored by the Albert E and Myrtle Gunn York Trust and Ron Walker.
Songs of Love in Cuero
- WHEN: Sunday, June 5, from 3-4:30 p.m.
- WHERE: Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum, 302 N. Esplanade St., Cuero
- ADMISSION: Tickets are $30 for general admission and $10 for students.
- PURCHASE: victoriabachfestival.org
Mezzo-soprano Laura Mercado-Wright and guitarist Isaac Bustos perform folk and art songs from Mexico, Spain the US, and Latin America at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum in Cuero.
Concert sponsored by Carol and Darrell Rangnow.
Aeolus Quartet with Alejandro Hernandez-Valdez
- WHEN: Tuesday, June 7, from 7:30-9 p.m.
- WHERE: Trinity Episcopal Church, 1501 N. Glass St., Victoria
- ADMISSION: Tickets are $50 for Section A, $20 for Section B, $10 for Section C and $10 for students.
- PURCHASE: victoriabachfestival.org
The Aeolus Quartet, praised by the Baltimore Sun for combining “smoothly meshed technique with a sense of spontaneity and discovery,” performs piano quintets by Johannes Brahms and Antonín Dvořák with Victoria Bach Festival Artistic Director Alejandro Hernandez-Valdez at the piano.
The quartet will also perform String Quartet in G Major by Florence Price; String Quartet in F major, Op. 96 by Dvořák; and Piano Quintet No. 2 in A major, Op. 81, by Dvořák.
Concert sponsored by Prosperity Bank; Palace Bingo; Gay and Ben Heilker; Melanie and Mark Klotzman; and Jay and Barbara Lack.
Bachfest Breakfast: Flute and Harp
- WHEN: Wednesday, June 8, at 9 a.m.
- WHERE: Auditorium at Nazareth Convent, 105 W. Church St., Victoria
- ADMISSION: Free
Elaine Barber and Adah Toland Jones will perform music for harp and flute.
Clarinet Quintets
- WHEN: Wednesday, June 8, from noon-1 p.m.
- WHERE: First United Methodist Church, 407 N. Bridge St. Victoria
- ADMISSION: Donation paid at at the door. The suggested donation for admission is $10.
Clarinetist Vanguel Tangarov and the Artisan Quartet perform clarinet quintets by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and Johannes Brahms.
Concert sponsored by Patterson Well Service and Dr. Fred and Rhea Fry.
Emerging Artists at the Children’s Discovery Museum
- WHEN: Wednesday, June 8 and 9 at 2 p.m.
- WHERE: Children’s Discovery Museum, 1205 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria
- ADMISSION: Free with museum admission.
The 2022 Emerging Artists, soprano Ivy Cantu and cellist Anita Graef, perform a children’s program with pianist Faith DeBow.
Bach Brandenburg Concertos 3, 5, 6
- WHEN: Wednesday, June 8, from 7:30-9 p.m.
- WHERE: First Presbyterian Church, 2408 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- ADMISSION: Tickets are $50 for Section A, $20 for Section B and $10 for students.
- PURCHASE: victoriabachfestival.org
Victoria Bach Festival Baroque Ensemble with Stephen Redfield, leader. J.S. Bach’s six concertos for the Margrave of Brandenburg offer inspiring solos and unusual instrument combinations.
Concert sponsored by Gary Childress.
- Pre-concert Talk with George Stauffer
- WHEN: 6:45-7:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 8.
Bachfest Breakfast: Violin and Cello
- WHEN: Thursday, June 9, at 9 a.m.
- WHERE: Auditorium at Nazareth Convent, 105 W. Church St., Victoria
- ADMISSION: Free
Corinne Stillwell and Greg Sauer perform music for violin and cello.
Emerging Artists at the Library
- WHEN: Thursday, June 9, at 10:30 a.m.
- WHERE: Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- ADMISSION: Free
Emerging artists, soprano Ivy Cantu and cellist Anita Graef, perform a children’s program at the Victoria Public Library with pianist Faith DeBow.
Duo-B: Postcards from South America
- WHEN: Thursday, June 9, from noon-1 p.m.
- WHERE: First Presbyterian Church, 2408 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- ADMISSION: Donation paid at at the door. The suggested donation for admission is $10.
Hirono Borter, violin, and Philip Borter, cello. Duo-B is noted for their creative, original style. Their performance features works for violin and cello by violinist Hirono Borter and composers from Argentina and Brazil.
Concert sponsored by The Cloyde and Ethel Lee Tracy Foundation and Dr. Suzanne and Larry LaBrecque.
Renee Anne Louprette
- WHEN: Thursday, June 9, from 7:30-9 p.m.
- WHERE: First United Methodist Church, 407 N. Bridge St., Victoria
- ADMISSION: Tickets are $50 and $20 with student tickets priced at $10.
- PURCHASE: victoriabachfestival.org
Called one of “New York’s finest organists” by the New York Times, Renee Anne Louprette is an internationally known organ recitalist, accompanist, conductor and teacher. Louprette performs music by Bach, Brahms, Nicolaus Bruhns, Johann Adam Reicken and the world premiere of a new work for organ by David Hurd Jr.
Concert sponsored by Keller Associates.
- Pre-concert Talk with George Stauffer
- WHEN: 6:45-7:15 p.m. Thursday, June 9.
Bachfest Breakfast: Guitar, Voice, and Electronics
- WHEN: Friday, June 10, at 9 a.m.
- WHERE: Nazareth Convent, 105 W. Church St., Victoria
- ADMISSION: Free
Brent Balwin leads an inventive performance for guitar, voice and electronics.
Emerging Artists
- WHEN: Friday, June 10, from noon-1 p.m.
- WHERE: First United Methodist Church, 407 N. Bridge St., Victoria
- ADMISSION: Donation paid at at the door. The suggested donation for admission is $10.
Faith DeBow leads the 2022 Emerging Artists: cellist Anita Graef and soprano Ivy Cantu.
Ruthie Foster
- WHEN: Friday, June 10, 7:30-9 p.m.
- WHERE: DeLeon Plaza, 101 N. Main St., Victoria
- ADMISSION: Free
Grammy-nominated Ruthie Foster brings her blend of soul, blues, rock, folk, and gospel to Victoria. Food trucks and beverages. Bring a lawn chair.
Concert sponsored by Texas Commission on the Arts and Frost Bank.
Big Bang Rhythm Party
- WHEN: Saturday, June 11, from 1-2 p.m.
- WHERE: Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- ADMISSION: Free
Victoria Bach Festival percussionists lead a drum workshop for participants of all ages.
Reemergence: Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony by the Victoria Bach Festival Orchestra
- WHEN: Saturday, June 11, from 7:30-9 p.m.
- WHERE: Victoria Fine Arts Center, 1002 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria
- ADMISSION: Tickets: are $50 and $20. Student tickets are $10 in all sections.
- PURCHASE: victoriabachfestival.org
Alejandro Hernandez-Valdez, conductor, and Alexandre Dossin, piano. VBF Orchestra performs Starburst by Jessie Montgomery; Piano Concerto No. 1 by Tchaikovsky; and Symphony No. 5 by Tchaikovsky.
