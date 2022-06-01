Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 73F. SE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.