Police say Benito Pardita, 28, walked into the First National Bank of Victoria, 4304 N. Main St., wearing a ski mask and carrying a duffel bag and backpack on about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. He made "suspicious remarks," and was offered a bottle of water, which he accepted, and then fled the bank, according to police.

A teller activated a panic button, and police responded with a K-9 unit that tracked and apprehended Pardita.

Here is what we know and don't know about what happened:

Police were called to the First National Bank on Tuesday about 11:30 after Pardita entered the building, wearing a ski mask and acting and speaking in a "suspicious" manner. We don't know whether he intended to rob the bank. Police did not say exactly what made his remarks suspicious.

Pardita never demanded money and fled after bank employees offered him a bottle of water. Police did not say whether he was unarmed, but they also did not say he was carrying a weapon when he was seen at the bank or apprehended.

A Victoria Police Department K-9 unit tracked Pardita to the 4000 block of North Vine Street, where they identified and arrested him.

Pardita was charged with evading arrest and detention. Pardita was not charged with robbery.

The investigation was ongoing as of Tuesday. It's unclear whether he will be charged with additional crimes.