A 10-year-old boy who remained in critical condition Tuesday was supposed to visit his great-grandmother on South Padre Island the night police said he was struck by a hit-and-run driver.
"All the bones in his face are broken, as is his pelvis," Bebe Ciprien, of Houston, the boy's great-aunt said. "I know they are checking for brain activity today because he has bleeding in his brain."
Ciprien said her nephew was excited for Christmas on the night he was struck.
“He’s a happy kid. That’s all I can tell you," she said.
About 6:30 p.m. Saturday, her nephew was struck by a vehicle in the 1000 block of Buena Vista Avenue, according to a police Facebook post published that evening. The driver left the location, police said.
Belinda Ramirez Delgado, 53, of Victoria, was later arrested Sunday on a charge of accident involving serious bodily injury with a $15,000 surety bond.
Police said the department’s social media platforms helped lead to Delgado's arrest.
“We’re praying for a good outcome," Ciprien said. "I have been trying to reach the people who said on the Victoria Police Department's Facebook post that they witnessed it happen, but no one has gotten back to me."
Her nephew was at University Hospital in San Antonio on Tuesday, she said. The family is unsure he will survive his injuries.
"We don't question God," she said. "God has a plan and a purpose for everything. Every bad situation can be turned for something good. I tell his mother to have faith something better is coming. Let's continue to pray for the best."