Buildings around Victoria lit up Wednesday night in recognition of World Teachers’ Day, which honors teachers and the important work they do in communities across Texas and the world.
Some of these buildings included the One O’Connor Plaza and 120 Main St. buildings downtown, the Victoria Tower on Laurent Street and some Victoria churches.
“They’re the most underpaid, underappreciated people working out there, and they’re some of the most important,” Bill Wendlandt, the owner of some of the lit-up buildings, said about teachers.
Wendlandt was particularly excited about being able to help celebrate the occasion because his mother was a teacher, so he was able to see the highs and lows of the profession while growing up.
"I want to support and encourage them as much as I can,” he said.
World Teachers’ Day is celebrated every year in an effort led by UNESCO and other international organizations.
Not only does it celebrate teachers, but it also marks the anniversary of the 1966 adoption of a UNESCO recommendation about teacher status, which “sets benchmarks regarding the rights and responsibilities of teachers, and standards for their initial preparation and further education, recruitment, employment, and teaching and learning conditions.”
In Texas, the group Teachers Can is leading the effort in Texas to light up buildings in recognition of the annual day, aiming to show support and appreciation for teachers in the state.
“Teachers are a guiding light for our communities and state as we move forward,” the group’s website says. “That’s why we honor them every year for World Teachers’ Day, and throughout the year.”
2022 is the third year the group has worked to celebrate the occasion, according to Tessa Benavides, the director of communications & community relations at the Charles Butt Foundation, which is a "major partner" of Teachers Can.
A survey by that foundation found an increasing numbers of Texas teachers did not feel supported by their communities, and the foundation hopes to "remind communities to celebrate teachers" through the recognition, she said.
Dozens of buildings were lit up across the state, and 124 cities issued proclamations about World Teachers’ Day, according to Benavides. Some buildings were lit up blue, because blue represents an education degree in U.S. higher education.