The fire burn ban and fireworks prohibition was lifted Wednesday morning following the heavy rains Tuesday, Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo said.
The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi reported 1.63 inches of rain fell on Victoria on Tuesday, following 1.56 inches on Monday.
"We lifted the burn ban and the county disaster status," Castillo said. "We're reached a comfortable threshold."
That means fireworks vendors can return to selling their wares, he said.
"We're trying to get everyone started back up," Castillo said. "We still need to use extreme caution if they're burning or using fireworks."
Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller made the disaster status declaration on June 21, because the county was under imminent threat of severe damage, injury or loss of life or property damage due to exceptional drought conditions.
That declaration also banned the sale, use and discharge of fireworks within unincorporated Victoria County, saying they posed a serious threat to the citizens of the county and their property.
The declaration, approved by the Texas governor’s office, activated the county’s emergency management plan.
Zeller said Wednesday afternoon with the rainfall, it was not appropriate to keep the disaster declaration in effect. The decision to lift the bans was based on the drought index levels had fallen to levels needed to lift the ban, the judge said.
Residents still need to remain cautious with fireworks, Zeller said.
Patriot Park will be open so residents can set off fireworks, he said. Fire crews will be stationed there on July 4.
The park presented less of a risk than people lighting fireworks on roads in the unincorporated parts of the county.
"With Patriot Park, it will keep people from discharging fireworks on county roads, where pastures could be at risk," Zeller said.
The city of Victoria is still scheduled to hold a fireworks display at the Victoria Community Center as part of the annual Miller Lite Blast Off celebration.
Victoria city ordinances prohibit the use of fireworks by residents inside city limits.
More rains were forecast for the Crossroads region through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The highest chances for rain on both Thursday and Friday is 50%. Saturday’s forecast calls for a 30% chance of rain, but the skies should clear Sunday.
Meteorologists expect clear skies for the Fourth of July.
