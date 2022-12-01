Investigators are looking into a bus fire reported Wednesday evening in Victoria.
About 6 p.m., Victoria firefighters and Victoria police officers were dispatched to the 600 block of North Cameron Street in reference to a vehicle fire, according to a City of Victoria news release issued Thursday.
Upon arrival, firefighters observed a small fire in the passenger compartment of a Union Pacific bus. Through preliminary investigation, a Victoria Fire Marshal’s Office investigator identified substantial damage to the vehicle.
No injuries were reported, and no arrests or citations had been issued as of Thursday afternoon.
Fire Marshal Daron Lewis said, the cause of the fire was undetermined and it is not known how long the investigation will take.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Victoria Fire Marshal’s Office at 361-485-3460.