Victoria’s popular Bootfest event has been canceled once more and may not return at all.

The free fall festival was last held in 2019. In 2020 and 2021 it was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Despite in-person events starting back up, the Victoria Convention and Visitor’s Bureau decided to cancel the event to focus on the city's upcoming bicentennial celebration in 2024.

Funding the event has been an issue in the past. Bootfest has lost money every year since it began in 2011. Mayor Jeff Bauknight said it was never intended to generate revenue.

Bauknight said this year's cancellation made sense because organizing Bootfest for this year was set back by the omicron variant of COVID.

"It went on hiatus due to COVID," he said, and organizers "ran past deadlines for 2022."

So, rather than do Bootfest in 2023, "we plan to make the bicentennial a wonderful event."

Joel Novosad, director of the Convention & Visitors Bureau, said the decision “was based solely on the need to focus on this incredible bicentennial celebration that will not only involve multiple city departments, but outside agencies as well.”

Novosad said smaller-scale events will continue to be supported by the CVB throughout the year and the agency is “fully dedicated to supporting our tourism partners.”

Bauknight said the city would focus on the yearlong bicentennial, but one signature event will be planned during 2024. And it's likely that event will move forward, replacing Bootfest.

So it's very likely Bootfest's final run was in 2019.

"That's me, yes," he said. "As mayor, that's not been decided yet. But that seems to be the direction."

The Bootfest events "require months and months and months of planning," Novosad said, noting no contracts will be canceled because performers had not yet been booked.

"So we are looking forward to planning for the bicentennial — to shifting our focus to that," he said. "And to having a incredible celebration of Victorian history."

A bicentennial commission will be set up to facilitate the planning, he said.

“We're looking at what public input might be right now,” Novosad said. “We're starting to form ideas on who we want to invite to be on the Bicentennial Commission. And, what organizations, you know, would be represented.”

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our community. And we want to have an incredible celebration,” he said.

Novosad said the CVB will actively market and promote the bicentennial events, “not just in Victoria, but in the state of Texas and the country.”