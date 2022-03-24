Catholics in Victoria and throughout the Crossroads will participate on Friday in a worldwide prayer simultaneously with Pope Francis in his call for peace between Russia and Ukraine.

The Consecration of Russia and Ukraine begins at 11 a.m. in Victoria, the same moment the pope offers the same prayer at 5 p.m. in the Vatican in Rome.

“Pope Francis has asked us to join him to consecrate Ukraine and Russia to the immaculate heart of Mary,” Diocese of Victoria spokeswoman Janet Jones said.

Bishop Brendan Cahill, who already was scheduled to be on a Lenten retreat, will perform the service away from the public, but parish priests throughout the Crossroads diocese will take part in the Consecration as well.

Jones said some schoolchildren also will recite the prayer lamenting conflict and war and calling for peace.

The pope’s Consecration will be livestreamed on the diocese’s Facebook page and website, victoriadiocese.org.

“This is worldwide,” Jones said. “It’s something powerful.”

In the Consecration, Pope Francis will note how the world has strayed from peace.

“We have forgotten the lesson learned from the tragedies of the last century, the sacrifice of the millions who fell in two world wars. We have disregarded the commitments we made as a community of nations. We have betrayed peoples’ dreams of peace and the hopes of the young.”

But he will call on Mary to help resolve the conflict. “You once trod the streets of our world; lead us now on the paths of peace,” he will pray.