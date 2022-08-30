The Victoria City Council adopted a budget of $183,131,658 Tuesday evening for fiscal year 2022-2023.
Gilbert Reyna, the city’s chief financial officer, said 80% of that will go to the city’s general fund. The fiscal year will begin Oct. 1.
The council approved lowering the property tax rate Tuesday by 3 cents per $100 of property valuation. In spite of the lower rate, the city’s property tax revenue is projected to go up 5.11%, about $1.37 million.
Victoria’s property tax revenue is based on total property values and the tax rate. If total property values increase, the city can lower the tax rate and still see an increase in funding. The council adopted a 2022-2023 tax rate of 55.82 cents per $100 of taxable property value. The proposed rate is a decrease of 3 cents from the previous tax rate. But because the taxable value of properties in the city has grown, the city will take in $1.37 million more in revenue under the proposed rate. About $662,887 is tax revenue raised from new property value added to the tax rolls this year.
Also at the council meeting, a half dozen people spoke out against books currently at the Victoria Public Library. Some of these books deal with LGBTQ children and teens and are in the children and young adult sections of the library. Two of the 44 books will by discussed by the library’s advisory board Wednesday. These include “George” by Alex Gino, which is about a boy who wishes to be a girl and play Charlotte in a class production of “Charlotte’s Web,” and “Look Past” by Eric Devine, which deals with someone who murdered a pastor’s daughter harassing a transgender boy who was a friend of the girl.
The meeting will be held at 11:30 a.m. in the Bronte Room of the Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St. in Victoria.”Why are our children suffering from anxiety,” asked Brenda Brooks. “The books in our library are just the tip of an iceberg in the path for the well-being of our children.”
