The Victoria City Council voted to approve support for a new affordable housing senior community project for a Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs tax credit Tuesday night.
The project, called The Victorian, proposed by Austin-based Realtex Development Corporation, is a 68-unit affordable senior community at 901 John Stockbauer Drive on 4.423 acres of land. The developer of the project expects it to cost $14.7 million.
Realtex intends to apply to TDHCA for 2023 Competitive 9% Housing Tax Credits to finance the project.
As a prerequisite to the project bid for state tax credits, the City Council needed to vote to support the project and waive the $500 building permit for the development to have a competitive application to submit by the March 1 deadline, said Assistant City Manager Mike Etienne.
If the bid is successful, it will provide the project with 70% of its equity. The senior community is expected to generate $130,394 annually in property tax revenue for local entities.
The development will target seniors 55 and older that spend more than 30% of their monthly income on housing.
One of the 28,694 square-foot one-bedroom unit's rent will range between $335-$995, according to Etienne. The remaining 40,875 square-foot two-bedroom units' rent will range between $400-$1295 per unit.
Realtex previously worked on the Enchanted Gardens Apartments at 4601 N. Ben Jordan St. in partnership with the Victoria Housing Authority two years ago, according to Etienne.
Historically, Victoria has struggled with projects winning bids with TDHCA's competitive 9% low-income housing tax credit program.
Before last year's FishPond at Victoria project won the tax credit, a Victoria project hadn't had a winning bid for the tax credit since 2007.
Victoria shares allocation Region 10 with Corpus Christi. Before the adjustment to job density requirements last year in Texas' Qualified Allocation Plan, which set the state’s eligibility priorities, projects outside Victoria continually won bids for the tax credit.
Despite concerns in August from city management about those job density adjustments getting rolled back, it is sticking around relatively unchanged.
The one significant addition to the job density requirements is that a development has to be within half a mile from a regularly operating bus stop, said Alma Cobb, Realtex vice president of property development and property management.
The project meets the job density requirement for a competitive bid with a bus stop about 0.2 miles from the site, Cobb said.
As of Wednesday, two projects, The Victorian and one development from Corpus Christi, were submitted to TDHCA for consideration within the region, Etienne said
"It is very competitive because Victoria is a smaller city, and we're competing with like Corpus," Cobb said. "In Corpus, a lot of the tracts meet the job requirements, and they get the job points. Whereas in Victoria, there is only a certain number of census tracts that meet those requirements, and they are not necessarily qualifying census tracts when it comes to what TDHCA is requiring of where these developments need to be built."
The cycle will be competitive again, with the city feeling hopeful for another successful bid with The Victorian, Etienne said.