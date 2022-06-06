The Victoria City Council will consider approving a statue to the man who first settled the area, Martin de Leon, at Tuesday's 5 p.m. meeting.

Victoria is seeking a professional artist to construct two bronze statues, of De Leon and his wife Patricia de la Garza. The two statues would be placed atop a large piece of granite on the corner of Main Street and Forrest Street in front of the Six Flags monument at DeLeon Plaza.

The Martin de Leon Colony, like the Austin Colony, was instrumental in the colonization of Texas. Don Martin was the only true Tejano empresario, and his colony was second only to that of Stephen F. Austin's in terms of success. The early Tejano culture that arrived with Don Martin when he carved this part of Texas from the wilderness stressed the importance of family, community and God.

This Tejano culture was the root of many things that today are synonymous with “Texas” itself, such as ranching, roping, rodeos, cowboys and Mexican food. Don Martín’s dream, the Villa de Guadalupe Victoria, has grown into the city of Victoria.

The two statues are scheduled to be unveiled at the city's upcoming bicentennial celebration in 2024. The estimated cost of the statues is $300,000 and would be funded by the Convention and Visitors Bureau. If council approves, the measure would transfer $300,000 from the CVB to the budget for structural improvements. The CVB's balance would remain above the minimum required reserve amount.

What is now Victoria was established in 1824 under the state of the First Mexican Republic by De Leon. On April 13, 1824, the provincial Mexican government allowed a contract approving De Leon to settle a total of 41 Mexican families in the area, with each settler receiving one town lot plus 4,228 acres of grazing land and another 177 acres of arable land. This was the only colony in Texas settled predominantly by Mexicans.

De Leon died of cholera in 1833 and is buried in Evergreen Cemetery.

A cultured Mexican aristocrat, he was openly scornful of Americans. Clashes with bordering colonies were inevitable, especially since the De Leon colony boundaries were undefined.