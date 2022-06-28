Jesús Garza
Buy Now

City Manager Jesús Garza explains amendments to the city charter that are on the upcoming May ballot.

 Cody Baird | cbaird@vicad.com

The city of Victoria started mulling over their budget for next year during a special city council meeting Monday night.

The preliminary budget for 2023 would be $176 million, said City Manager Jesús A. Garza. That is only $5 million more than the 2022 city budget, which was $171 million. Unlike the last two years, Garza said the city would not receive ARPA funds next year, which provided the city with $14.5 million over the current year and last year.

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) provided a substantial infusion of resources to eligible state, local, territorial, and tribal governments to help turn the tide on the COVID-19 pandemic, reduce economic fallout and strengthen the possibility of a strong and equitable recovery. Many of the city departments presenting budgets Monday evening were close to the current year's budget, with software costs and gasoline accounting for much of the increase.

Garza said that by taking a conservative approach to the budget process, it would safeguard if costs from either gas or inflation increased by the time the budget is adopted.

"Typically the preliminary budget is adopted during the first council meeting in August," Garza said.

The city of Victoria’s fiscal year is from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30. Prior to each fiscal year, the City Council approves an operating budget that projects the collection of revenue and guides spending for the coming year. The council will hold another budget workshop Tuesday at 5 p.m. at 107 W. Juan Linn St. in Victoria.

Recommended For You


A long-time journalist, George likes 60s musclecars and firearms.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Government Reporter

George covers city and county government here in Victoria and the Crossroads.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.