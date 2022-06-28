The city of Victoria started mulling over their budget for next year during a special city council meeting Monday night.
The preliminary budget for 2023 would be $176 million, said City Manager Jesús A. Garza. That is only $5 million more than the 2022 city budget, which was $171 million. Unlike the last two years, Garza said the city would not receive ARPA funds next year, which provided the city with $14.5 million over the current year and last year.
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) provided a substantial infusion of resources to eligible state, local, territorial, and tribal governments to help turn the tide on the COVID-19 pandemic, reduce economic fallout and strengthen the possibility of a strong and equitable recovery. Many of the city departments presenting budgets Monday evening were close to the current year's budget, with software costs and gasoline accounting for much of the increase.
Garza said that by taking a conservative approach to the budget process, it would safeguard if costs from either gas or inflation increased by the time the budget is adopted.
"Typically the preliminary budget is adopted during the first council meeting in August," Garza said.
The city of Victoria’s fiscal year is from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30. Prior to each fiscal year, the City Council approves an operating budget that projects the collection of revenue and guides spending for the coming year. The council will hold another budget workshop Tuesday at 5 p.m. at 107 W. Juan Linn St. in Victoria.
