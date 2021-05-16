Victoria City Council will once again address the concerns of Crestwood Drive residents at Tuesday's meeting.
Residents raised concerns in April over the speed of traffic and lack of street parking on the newly reconstructed section of Crestwood Drive between North Ben Jordan and Laurent streets.
City Council will be presented with the proposed restriping of the street, which city officials discussed with residents Thursday evening.
The proposal would remove the contentious center lane, add street parking along the southside of the road as well as barrier striping on the north. The total estimated cost for the changes is roughly $20,000, according to city officials.
“I know already the council was wanting a solution, and they’re going to be happy with this,” said Councilman Ricky De La Garza at Thursday’s gathering with the residents of Crestwood Drive.
The Council will also hear an update on the relief funding the city will receive through the latest round of COVID-19 stimulus funding. Interim guidance on how that money can be spent was released last week by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
Among other things, recipients may use the funds to support public health expenditures, replace lost public sector revenue, and invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
The city of Victoria should receive $15.07 million through the American Rescue Plan Act. The first half of that is set to arrive this month, with the remaining balance being delivered about a year later.
