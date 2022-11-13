The Victoria City Council will consider a tax rebate agreement with the Victoria Mall's developer, Victoria LP, to redevelop the space formerly occupied by Sears at Tuesday's city council meeting.
In addition to the tax rebate, city council will also consider awarding a contract for the 2023 residential street program, a maintenance project that is part of the 2023 Victoria Capital Improvements Project list.
The tax rebate, which is part of Tuesday's council consent agenda, will pay Victoria LP 50% of the city's portion of sales tax generated at the store within the first five years of operations or maximum reimbursement of $500,000 to redevelop the space into a restaurant located on the mall property or a parcel adjacent to it, according to the council agenda item.
The project must be completed within 48 months at which point quarterly payments via the tax rebate will begin, according to the agenda.
"The quarterly performance shall be equal to one-half of the actual amount of sales taxes collected by the city for sales generated at the project," according to the agenda item.
In other business, the council is expected to discuss the 2023 residential street program contract, which if approved will give Victoria-based Brannan Paving Co. a $3,138,791.60 contract for the project which includes street maintenance for Queen City, Castle Hills West, Deer Chase Subdivision and the Original Townsite, according to the agenda.
The Original Townsite includes Murray, Cameron, Church, Convent, East, Kramer, Mantz, Lastro and George streets, according to the agenda.
Brannan beat two other competitive sealed proposals that were for more than $3.5 million each, according to the agenda.
In getting feedback on the potential project, Queen City residents expressed concerns in an October Community meeting over fixing the roads without addressing issues of the drainage underneath to Public Works Director Ken Gill.
Residents were concerned if drainage issues weren't addressed, contractors would have to tear up the roads again at a later date.
If approved, the project is expected to start in summer 2023, given the nature of the material Brannan will be working with, according to the agenda.
Funding for the contract will come from the city's General Fund Transfer-Construction account, according to the agenda.
In other council business, the council is expected to:
- Consider awarding a contract for the Riverside Dog Park to San Antonio-based By Grace Floors and Construction for $347,000. The project will be funded by the Victoria Sales Tax Development Corporation which has allocated $500,000 for the project. The park is expected to be in an open greenspace across from The PumpHouse Restaurant and at the four-way intersection of Stayton Avenue, Young Drive, Memorial Drive and John F. Lee Drive.
- Consider approving two separate six-year lease to purchase agreements for street sweepers with Waco-based TYMCO. The agreements amount to $64,082.93 per sweeper, according to the agenda item. The sweepers are expected to give the city more flexibility to sweep prior to special events, provide additional sweepings to residential areas and reduce debris entering into the storm drainage system. The cost for in-house sweeping is expected to be about $250,000 less than contracting with a private street sweeping company.