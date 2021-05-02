At the Victoria City Council meeting Monday, the council is expected to discuss concerns raised by residents of the newly reconstructed Crestwood Drive.
City Manager Jesús Garza said the city wouldn’t have official options to address the concerns by Tuesday.
“But we want to at least communicate that we are looking into it.”
Members of the city met with residents Friday to hear their concerns and placed radars on the street to track traffic speeds. That data should be available in the next two weeks and will help provide them with concrete data that will help inform future decisions. No action will be taken on the issue on Tuesday, however.
The Council will also hear an update on the Capital Improvement Plan, a multi-year plan to identify and address the City’s major needs. Capital Improvement Plan projects are typically over $100,000 in value and have a life expectancy of greater than 10 years.
The city aims to implement the Capital Improvement Plan by June. Projects will then be incorporated into the 2022 proposed budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.