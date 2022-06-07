In two years, the City of Victoria wants to usher in its bicentennial founding with a statue of the founder, Martin De Leon, the only Mexican to found a colony in Texas.
Joel Novosad, director of the city’s Convention and Visitors Bureau, said that on April 13, 2024, a statue of De Leon and his wife Patricia De la Garza will be unveiled for the community to see. A statue with the two figures will be forged in brass and located atop a large piece of granite on the corner of Main and Forrest streets in front of the Six Flags monument at De Leon Plaza.
“It’s a big part of the bicentennial celebration and dedication ceremony to honor the De Leon family,” Novosad said after the meeting. “It’s a part of that visualization of the fantastic history we have here.”
The estimated cost of the statue is $300,000 and would be funded by the city’s Convention and Visitors Bureau. The council approved transferring $300,000 from the visitors bureau to the budget for structural improvements.
The Martin De Leon colony, like the Austin colony, was instrumental in the colonization of Texas. Don Martin was the only true Tejano empresario, and his colony was second only to that of Stephen F. Austin’s in terms of success. The early Tejano culture that arrived with Don Martin when he carved this part of Texas from the wilderness stressed the importance of family, community and God.
His 22,140-acre ranch was located in what is now southeastern Victoria County. What is now Victoria was established on April 13, 1824, under the state of the First Mexican Republic by De Leon. The Tejano culture was the root of many things that today are synonymous with “Texas” itself, such as ranching, roping, rodeos, cowboys and Mexican food.
De Leon and 41 Mexican families “of good moral character” were given permission to establish the colony. His colonists were exempt for seven years from duties on everything except tobacco and from the customary excises on crops for ten years. Not all the colonists were Mexicans. A few Anglo settlers were already living in the area, and some Irish came to the area, bringing the number of non-Mexican families to 16.
Each settler received a town lot, plus one league, or 4,228 acres, of grazing land and one labor, or 177 acres, of arable land. The empresario received five leagues upon the settlement of the 41 families. The government issued these grants between 1833 and 1835.
De Leon, devout as well as a businessman, brought in priests alternately from La Bahia, Nacogdoches and San Antonio until a church was established and a resident priest secured. A school and fort were soon built, a militia organized, and a courier service established with the Austin colony.
De Leon’s ranchland, though considerably less extensive than that of later cattlemen, provided a foundation for one of the characteristic industries of Texas. As a devout Catholic, De Leon was planning to build a church without rival in Texas when he became a victim of the cholera epidemic of 1833 and died. He left behind his widow, four sons and six daughters.
