The Victoria City Council is set to vote on a new consultation and master plan contract for city facilities.
If the $188,968 contract is approved by Council, The City of Victoria Facility Condition Assessment Usage Study and master plan will be conducted by Illinois-based FGM Architects in partnership with with local firm Rawley McCoy and Associates.
The consultation and master plan development process would take 12 months. It will be funded through $115,000 from American Rescue Act funds and the remainder through the Texas Department of Transportation Overpass Fund from projects coming in under budget.
The service conducted would go through three phases. Phase one would examine all facilities in their entirety and deliver a database of those findings to the city with a list of recommendations for future actions and corresponding budgetary information.
Phase two would focus on optimizing current space and interview city departments on concerns and needs past, present and future.
Phase three would focus on the development of a master plan and use information from phases one and two to develop short-, mid- and long-term goals and strategies.
The study will coincide with the development of Victoria Public Library's strategic plan.
The city put out its initial request for Master Plan development in April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.