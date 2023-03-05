The Victoria City Council will consider voting to reject two bids for contracts at Tuesday's regular city council meeting.
The hope for both contracts is to reexamine them and send them out with different scopes and details for a better overall deal for the city.
One of the contract bids considered for rejection is the construction manager at-risk services contract for developing the city's new public safety headquarters, 2501 N. Main St.
Weaver & Jacobs Constructors was the only company to submit a bid for the project, giving the city little to go on to determine if the city is getting the best value due to the lack of competition, City Manager Jesús Garza said.
"This is our general contractor for this project. We want to get it right," Garza said. "There are a few things we want to change from the original request as well."
The city doesn't build a massive project like the $33-million safety headquarters project too often, so it is important that the right contractor is selected, he said.
The second consideration of bid rejection involves two proposals for the Bon Aire utility project, which would replace 21.250 linear feet of water line, 6,000 linear feet of sanitary sewers and all associated appurtenances such as services, fire hydrants and manholes.
The two proposals - one from J & R Contracting Services, of Victoria, and the other Mercer Construction Co. of Edna - came in over the budget the city set for the project, according to the agenda item.
The city allocated $4,112,235 for the project, with the bids for the project both over $5.1 million, according to the agenda item.
"Given the bids, we need to reduce the scope of the project," Garza said.
This project is funded in the 2023 Capital Improvements plan. This utility project is expected to be completed before the Rehabilitation and Overlay project funded in the 2024 Capital Improvements Plan.
In other council business, the council is expected to:
- Hear the Victoria Public Library annual report detailing its activity for the past year.
- Receive a report from James Foote, city information technology director, giving a launch update on the Victoria 311 mobile app, allowing citizens to submit work requests to the city through an app.
- Hear a request from District 6 Councilman Mark Loffgren for the Community Needs Report by United Way of the Crossroads.